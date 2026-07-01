DANAFF Industry Days opens to foster regional film collaboration

ĐÀ NẴNG — DANAFF Industry Days, a new component of the fourth Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF IV), kicked off on Wednesday.

The programme is designed as a platform for networking, dialogue and collaboration among Vietnamese film professionals and partners from across the region and around the world.

Opening the inaugural DANAFF Industry Days, Ngô Phương Lan, President of the Việt Nam Association for Promotion and Development of Cinema and Director of DANAFF, said that after three editions, the festival has evolved beyond showcasing outstanding films.

She said DANAFF aspires to become a comprehensive film ecosystem where filmmakers, industry professionals, businesses and audiences can all find value. Such an approach is essential to supporting the sustainable development of Việt Nam's film industry amid deeper international integration while expanding its presence in the global market.

Following the launch of the DANAFF Project Market last year to nurture emerging talent and new creative voices, this year's festival introduces DANAFF Industry Days as another milestone in the festival's development.

"We believe that a film festival should not only present exceptional works, but also serve as a space where ideas meet, partnerships are built and new projects begin," Lan said.

The programme brings together 10 Vietnamese film companies and 25 international film buyers.

Activities include presentations on the latest developments and growth potential of Việt Nam's film market, showcases of upcoming projects from leading Vietnamese studios and production companies, and business-to-business (B2B) meetings between participating Vietnamese companies and more than 20 selected international buyers.

As part of the programme, DANAFF Industry Talks will also be held as a professional forum for producers, industry experts, policymakers and representatives of domestic and international film organisations.

The series features two public seminars focusing on key issues shaping the industry, including trends in the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian film markets, co-production and distribution models, and emerging opportunities for filmmakers amid deepening international integration. — VNS