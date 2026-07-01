UNESCO review spurs conservation drive at Đăk Nông Global Geopark

LÂM ĐỒNG — Authorities in Lâm Đồng province have launched a comprehensive assessment of the UNESCO Đak Nông Global Geopark as part of efforts to strengthen heritage conservation ahead of the site's next UNESCO revalidation in 2027.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the Việt Nam UNESCO Global Geoparks Network and relevant agencies, surveyed 41 geological, cultural and tourism sites across the geopark. The inspection identified a number of issues requiring urgent attention to safeguard the site's outstanding values.

The survey found that several key facilities, including Nam Kar Volcano, Sunrise Valley and the Krong No Information Centre, have completed basic construction but remain unequipped with exhibition facilities, interpretive displays and visitor services. Some projects have yet to be fully completed or handed over, while responsibility for their operation and maintenance remains unclear, leaving infrastructure underused and deteriorating.

Besides, most promotional billboards for the geopark have disappeared, except for a handful in Nam Đà Commune, while many directional signs, information boards and interpretation panels no longer meet UNESCO's branding and technical standards.

Waste accumulation, illegal dumping and inadequate maintenance were recorded at several heritage sites, contributing to their gradual deterioration.

The assessment highlighted persistent conservation challenges, with a number of sites affected by encroachment, inappropriate land use and unsustainable resource extraction. At Nam Kar Volcano in Quảng Phú Commune, illegal construction and quarrying activities were found within the geopark's core and buffer zones. In Đak Mil Commune, natural erosion has also diminished the visibility and scientific value of several distinctive geological formations.

On June 30, Vice Chairman of the Lâm Đồng People's Committee Nguyễn Ngọc Phúc directed the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, relevant agencies and local authorities to strengthen the management, protection and sustainable development of the geopark. Authorities have been instructed to inspect all 41 heritage sites and submit proposals to improve conservation and enhance their value ahead of UNESCO's scheduled revalidation in July 2027.

Communal authorities have also been assigned direct responsibility for managing, protecting and promoting heritage sites and tourist attractions while addressing existing shortcomings.

Covering about 4,760 sq.km across 22 communes and wards in western Lâm Đồng Province, the UNESCO Đak Nông Global Geopark features nearly 50 basaltic volcanic caves, recognised as one of Southeast Asia's longest and most distinctive volcanic cave systems. The geopark is also home to ancient volcanoes, waterfalls, natural lakes and the rich cultural heritage of the M'nong, Eđê, Ma and other ethnic communities.

UNESCO's Global Geoparks Council renewed Đak Nông's UNESCO Global Geopark designation for the 2024–2027 period in December 2024, recognising the site as a model of the harmonious relationship between people and nature and Việt Nam's commitment to sustainable development. — VNA/VNS