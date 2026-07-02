Film project to bring Việt Nam closer to international audiences

HÀ NỘI — A film project to promote Việt Nam’s image to the world has been officially launched by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST).

The project, entitled Profile Đất Nước Của Tôi (Việt Nam: Beyond Words) is directed by renowned Vietnamese director Lương Đình Dũng who has gained widespread recognition with films Cha Cõng Con (Father and Son), Thành Phố Ngủ Gật (Drowsy City) and 578: Phát Đạn Của Kẻ Điên (578 Magnum).

Dũng said the project was conceived with the ambition of creating the most comprehensive promotional film on Việt Nam ever produced.

He described it as a work of international scale that will capture the country's majestic natural landscapes, rich historical heritage, diverse cultural traditions and the enduring spirit of its people across all 34 provinces and cities, as well as Việt Nam's sacred seas and islands.

The film is being produced with state-of-the-art cinematic imagery and sound technology. It is backed by a team of Việt Nam's leading filmmakers working alongside international experts, bringing together the expertise and experience needed to create a production capable of captivating audiences both at home and abroad.

While Việt Nam has previously been introduced to the world through various films and fragmented narratives, Việt Nam: Beyond Words is expected to mark the beginning of a more professional and cohesive approach to telling the nation's story – one in which every frame conveys a story of Việt Nam's people, culture and identity.

According to the 53-year-old director, the concept behind the film project is rooted in a simple yet profound philosophy: no words alone can fully capture the essence of Việt Nam, because every person, every landscape and every region has its own story to tell.

Only by experiencing Việt Nam first-hand, the filmmakers believe, can visitors truly appreciate the country's unique character. Through this vision, the film seeks to inspire millions of viewers, travellers and investors around the world to discover and explore the beauty, culture and potential of Việt Nam.

One of the film's central images and messages is that every Vietnamese person contributes a page to the story of the nation, preserving its heritage for future generations.

In this way, each individual becomes a unique and compelling story, together forming a vibrant portrait of a diverse and multifaceted Việt Nam.

According to its producers, Việt Nam: Beyond Words pursues a dual mission. It aims to foster national pride by offering Vietnamese audiences a fresh, intimate perspective on their homeland. At the same time, it is envisioned as a cultural ambassador, bringing Việt Nam's image to global digital platforms and inspiring travellers to choose the country as their next destination.

The project will be developed into a modern, high-quality and emotionally engaging visual identity that can be adapted across a wide range of communication platforms, from personal social media channels to broader public campaigns.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông stressed that cinema is one of the most powerful art forms for conveying messages and promoting a country's image.

He noted that in Việt Nam, destinations such as Hà Giang, Phú Yên and Ninh Bình have experienced significant growth in tourism after being featured in films.

For this reason, he said, closer integration between the film and tourism sectors is both necessary and mutually beneficial, creating opportunities for the two industries to grow together.

Việt Nam: Beyond Words is scheduled to premiere on November 24, coinciding with Việt Nam Culture Day. Following its release, it will be screened at cultural events in Việt Nam and abroad, as well as distributed across digital platforms.

Related QR codes will be available at Vietnamese diplomatic missions, border checkpoints, public venues, hotels, and on air and water transport services, allowing visitors and citizens to easily access promotional content showcasing the country's image.

In 2027, the film is expected to be submitted to prestigious international film festivals, with the aim of further promoting Vietnamese cinema and enhancing the country's profile on the global stage. — VNS