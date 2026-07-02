Heritage Connection Week marks 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định named after President Hồ Chí Minh

HCM CITY — The Museum of HCM City hosts Heritage Connection Week, starting from June 27, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định being officially named after President Hồ Chí Minh (July 2, 1976 - 2026).

The event held daily from 7:30 pm to 9pm features a series of engaging activities that celebrate traditional cultural values and highlight the more than 300-year history of the city’s establishment and development.

Through a diverse collection of exhibits, visitors will have the opportunity to gain deeper insights into the city’s history, culture, economy, and social life across various developmental stages.

The event also offers interactive experiences with traditional handicrafts.

Under the guidance of skilled artisans, local citizens and tourists can try their hand at decorating ceramics and painting conical hats (nón lá), creating their own personalised souvenirs.

One of the highlights of the week-long event is an art programme that integrates traditional art forms, particularly the distinct cultural flavours of the Southern region, into the museum space to create a more emotionally engaging journey for the public.

Visitors can not only learn about the history of HCM City but also immerse themselves in the unique values of Southern cultural heritage through live arts and interactive experiences.

After touring the exhibition galleries, visitors gather at the central stage to enjoy the 30-minute art performance before moving on to hands-on activities such as decorating ceramics, painting conical hats, and exploring traditional handicrafts.

The extended opening hours until 9 pm allow visitors more time to visit and experience the event.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn – Gia Định being officially named after President Hồ Chí Minh, the museum opens a thematic exhibition entitled “HCM City – 50 Years Bearing Uncle Hồ’s Name in Honour and Pride.”

The exhibition highlights the city’s outstanding achievements in its journey of construction, development, and international integration.

Võ Hồng Phương Uyên, a student in HCM City, said: “Despite being born in HCM City, I have yet to fully comprehend all facets of the metropolis. I can not only learn about the city’s history and the culture but also enjoy live art performances." — VNS