Local cinema looks to a new generation of talent

HCM CITY — HCM City is working to build a dynamic, confident community of young creatives who will shape the city's cinematic story for decades to come.

When HCM City became the first locality in Việt Nam to join the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of film, the achievement has represented not only a source of pride for the filmmaking community but also a call for the cultural industries to pursue more sustainable development.

Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thuý, People's Artist and deputy director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, shared her expectations for the role of young filmmakers in the city's long-term cinema development strategy.

Developing a new generation of filmmakers

As the city works to fulfill its commitments to UNESCO, one of the cultural sector's top priorities is nurturing a new generation of film talent.

The HCM City Short Film Festival is therefore much more than a competition or an artistic platform; it is a place where the seeds of the city's cinematic future are being sown.

According to Thuý, UNESCO's recognition of HCM City as a Creative City of Film is a fitting acknowledgement of the tireless efforts of generations of artists, filmmakers and cultural practitioners.

More importantly, however, the designation requires the city to demonstrate its creative capacity through tangible action.

Developing a vibrant community of young filmmakers is regarded as a strategic priority.

This year's HCM City Short Film Festival delivered encouraging signs, attracting a large number of both professional and amateur filmmakers from across the country.

Organisers were impressed not only by the volume of entries but also by the depth of thought demonstrated by many young participants.

Many of the films went beyond telling everyday stories or expressing personal emotions, instead tackling broader issues such as society, culture, the environment, family life and civic responsibility.

This reflects the growing maturity and awareness of a new generation of filmmakers.

From the perspective of cultural policymakers, these young creators represent a valuable resource for building the future of HCM City's film industry.

Bringing cinema into schools

Thanh Thuý highlighted the Cinema in Schools programme as one of the key initiatives underpinning the development of a new generation of filmmakers.

The programme is being implemented through collaboration between the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, the HCM City Cinema Association, the Department of Education and Training, and specialised training institutions.

Rather than viewing cinema merely as a form of entertainment, the programme aims to help students engage with film as an art form with significant educational value.

Through animated films for younger audiences and works rich in humanistic values, students are encouraged to develop an appreciation of beauty, recognise the values of truth, goodness and beauty, and cultivate creative thinking through the language of cinema.

Looking further ahead, the programme also seeks to identify students with artistic potential and nurture them into future creative talent.

School film clubs are envisioned not only as places to foster a passion for cinema but also as environments where young people can learn to tell their own stories through images, emotion and a sense of social responsibility.

The recent HCM City Short Film Festival can be seen as an important link in the city's broader strategy to develop young film talent.

At a time when digital technology is rapidly transforming the way films are produced and distributed, the gap between film enthusiasts and filmmakers is narrowing.

Armed with nothing more than a smartphone or basic equipment, many young people are already producing imaginative and emotionally engaging works.

What they need most, however, is an environment where they can learn, gain practical experience, have their voices heard and be given meaningful opportunities.

The HCM City Short Film Festival provides exactly that platform. Through the competition, promising young filmmakers can be discovered, receive professional guidance and gradually become part of the city's professional film ecosystem.

According to the Deputy Director of the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, initiatives such as the HCM City Short Film Festival are not simply about finding outstanding films or staging a successful annual event.

The city's broader ambition is to build a dynamic, resilient and socially responsible community of young creatives who will continue writing HCM City's cinematic story for many decades to come. — VNS