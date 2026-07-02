Vietnamese fashion goes viral in China

HÀ NỘI — Chinese entertainment stars are increasingly choosing outfits by Vietnamese designers for red carpet events, concerts, magazine shoots and international appearances, propelling Vietnamese fashion into the spotlight across Chinese social media and strengthening its presence in one of Asia's largest fashion markets.

Actresses Zhao Lusi and Esther Yu (Yu Shuxin), once popular among Vietnamese audiences for their "Taobao-style" fashion, have recently generated buzz by wearing Vietnamese designs. Zhao appeared in an outfit by designer Phan Huy during a livestream in Shanghai, while Esther Yu wore a creation by designer Cường Đàm at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in France, attracting widespread attention across social media in both Việt Nam and China, reflecting the rising profile of Vietnamese designers on international red carpets and at major entertainment events.

Designer Trần Hùng, whose creations have been worn by Chinese stars including Song Yaxuan, Vanness Wu, Zhang Linghe, Cheng Yi and Huang Zihongfan, said wardrobe choices are typically made by artists' chief stylists or fashion teams. His brand has been connected with Chinese celebrities through their styling teams after gaining international exposure at London Fashion Week and on social media.

According to Hùng, many Chinese male celebrities are drawn to his brand's blend of refined tailoring, handcrafted materials and romantic yet masculine aesthetics. They favour elegant, understated designs with strong structure that embody the "quiet luxury" trend.

He said the influence of Chinese celebrities is immense. “When a celebrity wears a design at the right moment, it can significantly boost a brand’s visibility across the Asian fashion scene,” he noted.

Viral exposure often begins with celebrities’ studios, fashion-focused social media accounts and fan communities, and platforms such as Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin, he added.

Vietnamese fashion has also gained visibility through the hit Chinese television programme Ride the Wind, where brands including Badbiss, Lsoul, Hacchic Couture, Swan and Fancì have dressed Chinese performers. During the 2025 and 2026 seasons, Badbiss designs were worn by celebrities such as Liu Shishi, Michelle Chen, Zhang Yuxi, Esther Yu, Cheng Xiao, Qi Wei and Wu Xuanyi for stage performances, magazine editorials and television programmes, helping introduce the Vietnamese brand to a broader Chinese audience.

Designer Huỳnh Thanh Thơ, founder of Badbiss, said Chinese female artists favour designs that combine femininity with strength, feature distinctive silhouettes and incorporate handcrafted details. They also value originality over short-lived fashion trends.

To meet growing demand, Badbiss has opened a studio in Hangzhou, enabling faster customer service and more convenient fittings for artists and clients while strengthening cooperation with local stylists and partners.

Another Vietnamese brand, Lsoul, is also preparing to open a store in Hangzhou after showcasing its collections twice at Shanghai Fashion Week.

Tho said an increasing number of Chinese audiences are paying attention to where the outfits they admire come from and recognising them as Vietnamese designs.

"That not only benefits individual brands but also helps promote Vietnamese fashion to the world," she said. — VNA/VNS