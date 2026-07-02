French magazine highlights must-try dishes in Việt Nam

PARIS — French women's magazine Biba Magazine has named Việt Nam one of the most appealing destinations for French travellers, praising the country's diverse, refined and healthy cuisine as one of its greatest attractions.

Citing travel platform Trip.com, the magazine notes that Việt Nam ranks third on the wish list of French travellers, behind Japan and Thailand. The country boasts not only spectacular landscapes but also a world-renowned, delicate and healthy cuisine that extends far beyond well-known dishes such as pho and spring rolls.

The article says one of Hà Nội's most surprising yet comforting specialties is its signature egg coffee, topped with a rich, creamy egg foam. It recommends enjoying the drink along the capital's famous Train Street, where trains pass just centimetres from café tables, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

One of the writers' favorite dishes is Hà Nội's bún chả, which gained worldwide fame after former US President Barack Obama dined at the now-famous Bún Chả Hương Liên restaurant in 2016. The restaurant still serves the popular "Obama Combo", featuring bún chả, spring rolls and local beer. The magazine describes the dish as a simple and irresistibly delicious combination of caramelised grilled pork, rice vermicelli, fresh herbs and fish sauce.

The publication also recommends phở cuốn (rolled phở), describing it as a fresh, modern interpretation of Việt Nam's iconic noodle soup. Stir-fried beef, fresh herbs and vegetables are wrapped in delicate rice noodle sheets and served with nước mắm dipping sauce.

Another Hà Nội specialty highlighted by the magazine is bánh cuốn, a popular breakfast dish made from thin steamed rice rolls filled with minced pork and wood ear mushrooms. Served with fresh herbs and fish sauce, it perfectly reflects Vietnamese cuisine's emphasis on freshness, lightness and meticulous preparation.

Beyond the capital, the culinary journey continues in Ninh Bình, where grilled mountain goat served with crispy rice earned praise for its rustic yet refined flavours. The magazine recommends enjoying the dish while taking in the province's spectacular limestone karst landscapes.

The authors also recount cruising through Hạ Long Bay, savouring fresh seafood, visiting Thiên Cảnh Sơn Cave and joining local fishermen on a night squid-fishing excursion.

Rounding out the list is bún bò Huế, which the magazine describes as richer and spicier than phở. The authors say learning to make Vietnamese spring rolls with a local family before sharing a bowl of bún bò Huế gave them a deeper appreciation of Việt Nam's warm hospitality and vibrant food culture.

According to Biba Magazine, Việt Nam's regional culinary diversity, fresh ingredients and refined cooking techniques have elevated its cuisine far beyond iconic dishes such as phở and spring rolls, making it one of the country's most memorable attractions for international visitors. — VNA/VNS