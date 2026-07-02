Cultural event focusing on silk and tea to be held in HCM City

HCM CITY — A cultural and experiential event named “Chi Chi Chành Chành 2026 – Hương Trà Sắc Lụa” focusing on silk and tea education is taking place in HCM City in the first two days of July.

The event, hosted by the Cốc Sài Gòn Media Club in collaboration with the International Co-operation & Personal Development Department (IC-PDP Department) at FPT University Ho Chi Minh City, aims to provide a platform for participants to delve into Vietnamese cultural values and engage in a self-discovery journey filled with emotional experiences.

“Chi Chi Chành Chành 2026" is designed as a pathway towards personal growth and introspection, with silk and tea serving as symbols of accumulation, transformation, and identity shaping. Balancing traditional values with contemporary influences, the programme seeks to reconnect young generations with Vietnamese culture in an accessible, creative, and emotionally resonant manner.

Expecting over 1,000 attendees, the event is poised to become a significant cultural gathering in HCM City's student community while also supporting the preservation and promotion of Việt Nam’s traditional cultural heritage.

The event itinerary features a range of experiential activities and artistic performances spanning the two-day schedule.

Among the activities, “Ủ Hương” is the starting point of the journey, inviting participants to explore and personalise scents through an analysis system, crafting a unique olfactory identity tied to personal emotions.

‘Giải vị’ is a sensory challenge activity challenging participants to discern and memorise the flavours of various teas, fostering interaction and offering a multi-sensory experience.

Moreover, attendees can enjoy a traditional tea appreciation area guided by tea artisans, providing a serene and enlightening insight into Vietnamese tea culture.

“Phác Lụa” involves an artistic creation session where participants express their individuality by designing and embellishing silk materials, imparting their personal touch to the pieces.

The “Hương Trà Sắc Lụa” fashion show serves as a highlight of the programme, reinterpreting the allure of silk and tea through a contemporary perspective. Integrating music, lighting, and motion, the show cultivates an emotional and symbolic artistic ambience.

Fashion designers Nguyễn Phúc Tuấn and Trần Thiện Khánh are set to elevate the event with creative highlights and artistic designs appealing to the younger demographic. Fashion sponsors Úpla and Trịnh Fashion will contribute to ensuring a polished and professional runway presentation.

Model Phan Linh joins the programme as the catwalk performance advisor, bringing professionalism and efficacy to the fashion show performances. Singer Mer will grace the event with youthful and emotive musical renditions, enhancing the artistic ambiance of the night.

The Cốc Sài Gòn Communication Club, a student organisation at FPT University HCM City, specialising in media, event coordination, and innovative student projects, aims to cultivate a vibrant learning environment, foster connections, and enhance practical skill development for the youth. — VNS