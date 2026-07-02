Việt Nam Day showcases culture, heritage in North Macedonia’s capital

HÀ NỘI — The “Việt Nam Day in Skopje 2026” event has been held in the heart of Skopje, bringing Việt Nam’s cultural heritage and contemporary image closer to the people of North Macedonia and international visitors.

Held as part of the 47th Skopje Summer Festival, the June 30 event attracted nearly 300 residents and foreign guests. Under the theme “Heritage – Harmony – Hospitality,” it showcased Việt Nam through cultural performances, tourism promotion, exhibitions and product displays.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria and North Macedonia Nguyễn Thị Minh Nguyệt said that although the two countries are geographically distant, culture and music can bring their people closer together. She noted that the event not only introduced Việt Nam’s land and people but also strengthened friendship and mutual understanding through cultural exchanges.

The ambassador highlighted Việt Nam’s more than 4,000-year history and the rich traditions of its 54 ethnic groups, noting that the country has preserved its cultural heritage while emerging as one of Asia’s dynamic economies actively integrating into the global community.

Visitors to the event had a chance to explore a photo exhibition featuring 30 images of Việt Nam’s natural landscapes, cultural heritage and modern life. The exhibition highlighted destinations including Hạ Long Bay, Hội An Ancient Town, the Tràng An Landscape Complex, the northwestern terraced rice fields and the Mekong Delta, alongside iconic cultural symbols such as the áo dài (traditional long dress), conical hats and traditional festivals.

A highlight of the programme was a concert by Vietnamese traditional instrumentalists and the Orchestra of the DMBUC “Ilija Nikolovski – Luj” under conductor Lê Phi Phi. Meritorious Artist Tăng Thanh Sơn and artist Đặng Thanh Ngọc played traditional instruments, including t'rưng, k'long put, nhị and tỳ bà, in newly arranged works blending Vietnamese folk music with Western symphonic performance.

For many local spectators, it was their first opportunity to experience Vietnamese traditional instruments live through pieces such as Việt Nam quê hương tôi (Việt Nam – My Homeland) and Trống Cơm (Cylindrical Drum). The performances received warm applause and praise for their creative fusion of musical traditions.

A Vietnamese culinary space also attracted visitors, offering signature dishes and beverages such as nem rán (fried spring rolls), Vietnamese bánh mì (baguette), coconut water, lemon tea and Vietnamese iced milk coffee.

The event reaffirmed the role of cultural diplomacy in promoting Việt Nam’s image, strengthening people-to-people exchanges and deepening mutual understanding between Việt Nam and North Macedonia. — VNA/VNS