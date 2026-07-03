Malaysia, Việt Nam boost tourism, education ties

HCM CITY — Malaysia is moving to strengthen bilateral collaboration with Việt Nam through a series of tourism, cultural, and educational initiatives ahead of the Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign.

Tourism Malaysia and the Consulate General of Malaysia in Hồ Chí Minh City held a media briefing on June 30 to announce the upcoming programmes.

Speaking at the event, Malaysian Consul General in HCM City Firdauz Othman highlighted the growing bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that tourism, education, and people-to-people exchanges remain key pillars of cooperation.

He also emphasised the role of the Vietnamese press in enhancing mutual understanding and cultural connection.

Việt Nam remains one of Malaysia's priority tourism markets, backed by rising travel demand, improved air connectivity, and robust regional cooperation, he said.

According to Tourism Malaysia, major upcoming events include the Colours of Malaysia festival from July 24-26 and the PETRONAS Grand Prix of Malaysia at the Sepang International Circuit from October 30 to November 1.

Bilateral cooperation will also expand in the education sector, with the Study in Malaysia Fair 2026 scheduled for August 1 in HCM City.

The fair will allow Vietnamese students and parents to meet directly with representatives from Malaysian universities.

In addition, a series of Malaysian culinary and cultural promotion programmes will be held at various hotels in HCM City, alongside celebrations for Malaysia's upcoming National Day. — VNS