RE:EARTH launch aims to turn environmental awareness into daily habits

HÀ NỘI — The "RE:EARTH – For a greener West Lake" campaign was launched in Hà Nội on Saturday to promote environmental protection, reduce plastic waste and encourage greener lifestyles.

The event, organised by Agriculture and Environment newspaper with the World Wildlife Fund For Nature (WWF) in Việt Nam and South Korea's Lotte Mart, drew about 250 delegates, including government officials, local authorities, international groups, businesses, youth union members and residents.

Held with the support of Tây Hồ Ward People's Committee, the campaign marks the country's 2026 Month of Environmental Action and backs the national movement "All people join hands to protect the environment - For a green, clean, beautiful Việt Nam."

"The West Lake is not only Hà Nội's largest natural lake but an important green lung," Nguyễn Thị Thiên Phương, deputy director of the Environment Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, said at the launch ceremony.

"Rapid urbanisation has put heavy pressure on the lake's ecosystem."

She warned that wastewater, household rubbish and plastic packaging from lakeside services were degrading water quality. Recent algal blooms and localised fish kills signal worrying pollution levels.

Phương said that protecting the West Lake would no longer be solely the job of regulators and that it would require cooperation from businesses, international partners and every citizen through practical daily actions.

Participants and volunteers collected litter, cleaned Lạc Long Quân flower garden and lakeside roads, staged a cycling march to promote green living, and visited booths showcasing eco-friendly products.

Park Min-hye, chief executive of WWF Korea, said plastic pollution was a shared challenge that would need coordination among governments, businesses, civil society and communities.

She said that activities at West Lake aimed not only to remove waste but also to raise awareness and change consumption behaviour.

According to Kim Beomchang, head of HR innovation at Lotte Mart Korea, RE:EARTH is a flagship sustainability platform deployed globally to promote green consumption, boost recycling and advance the circular economy.

Lotte Mart was named among the Top 10 retail firms for ESG practice in Việt Nam in 2025.

Deputy editor-in-chief of Agriculture and Environment newspaper, Lê Trọng Đảm, said the event was an opportunity to amplify the message that every individual and organisation bears responsibility for the environment.

Organisers said they hoped the campaign would spark further initiatives to make West Lake greener, Hà Nội cleaner and promote environment-friendly lifestyles across the country.

RE:EARTH, part of Lotte Shopping's ESG strategy, has expanded from a campaign into a systemwide sustainability brand focused on green consumption, reducing plastic waste, resource efficiency, nature conservation, environmental education and volunteer work. — VNS