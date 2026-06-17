‘Green’ fund raises for afforestation on Chàm Islands

CHÀM ISLANDS — The management of Chàm Islands–Hội An World Biosphere Reserve, in co-operation with Đạt Phương Group, has launched the ‘One Green Billion’ Campaign with a motto: ‘One more trees, One more commitment done’ in improving environment protection and expanding natural forest area as well as raising awareness among community in changing into ‘green’ lifestyle.

The Chàm Islands management said the campaign, one of a series of activities in reaching Net Zero target, has involved the business in funding for afforestation on the islands and recovering ecological system and strengthening biodiversity protection in the reserve in 2026–30.

Local business Group will provide a fund of VNĐ1 billion (US$40,000) for saplings and growing trees in forest recovery zone as well as boosting conservation activities and programmes on forest and maritime protection.

Đạt Phương Group and its partner – green mobility service provider Green SM – will offer a promotion programme for commuters using the low carbon emission vehicles in Đà Nẵng, Hội An ancient town, Cẩm Thanh Nipa-palm forest and destinations in South Hội An.

Last year, the Chàm Islands Marine Protected Area, 20km off the coast of Hội An City, was promoted as the Cù Lao Chàm, or Chàm Islands Nature Reserve (Cu Lao Cham Nature Reserve).

The newly established Nature Reserve covers an area of 23,530ha, of which 21,887ha is sea area and 1,642ha islands, along with the entire area of the ancient town of Hội An.

An area 1,388.63ha is Special-use Forest and a strict protected area and ecological system restoration zone for prolonged conservation.

The management said natural forest area occupies on 957.61ha, a 70 per cent of total Special-Use Forest area.

However, the quality of natural forest has been degraded due to several impacts by invasive alien species, the board reported.

Last year, total funds of VNĐ172 billion (US$6.88 million) was allocated for the reserve development in 2026–35 period.

Eco-tour services, biodiversity conservation and science and technology applications, community-based tourism, biodiversity research centre as well as improving community livelihood are top priorities in policy making decisions in the coming decades.

The UNESCO-recognised Chàm–Hội An World Biosphere Reserve site includes seven islets (Lao, Lá, Dài, Tai, Mồ, Khô, and Cụ) and the main Chàm Island with 2,400 inhabitants.

The Islands are also one of three main attractions in central Việt Nam – along with the world heritage sites of Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

More than 80 per cent of the population had switched from fishing to the eco-tourism sector in recent years, the management shared.

The islands are the only location in Việt Nam which have been promoting the non-use of plastic bags and ‘3R’ (reduce, reuse, and recycle) programmes since 2011, and fighting over-fishing, making this the first ‘zero waste and plastic waste’ destination in Việt Nam. — VNS