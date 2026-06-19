Việt Nam's oldest national park, South Korean partners strengthen cooperation

NINH BÌNH — A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on environmental protection and wildlife rescue at Cúc Phương National Park has been signed between environmental organisations from Việt Nam and South Korea.

It's aim is to establish a long-term cooperation framework to promote biodiversity conservation, climate change response, and greater youth engagement in international environmental initiatives.

The signatories included South Korea’s Sihwa Lake Sustainable Partnership, the Environmental Education and Services Centre of Cúc Phương National Park, and KU Environment International (KEI) in Việt Nam.

At a time when climate change and biodiversity loss are becoming increasingly urgent global challenges, the agreement aims to facilitate the sharing of experience, knowledge and resources to enhance the effectiveness of nature conservation, wildlife rescue and the development of sustainable environmental initiatives.

As Việt Nam’s first national park and one of the region’s leading nature conservation centres, Cúc Phương will serve as an important field site for research, training and knowledge exchange among the partners.

One of the programme’s key objectives is to strengthen environmental leadership among young people in both countries. Through training programmes, exchange activities and field-based learning experiences, young participants will be equipped with the knowledge, skills and mindset needed to play a more active role in climate action and biodiversity conservation.

According to the MoU, the parties will focus on four main areas of cooperation.

First, they will share experience and technical expertise in nature conservation and wildlife rescue. Models, procedures and practical lessons from wildlife rescue centres in Cúc Phương will be introduced and exchanged with South Korean partners. In return, the Korean side will share expertise in environmental management, ecosystem restoration and sustainable development.

Second, the parties will organise environmental education programmes and field-based experiences for young people from both countries. Activities such as eco-summer camps, exchange programmes and study visits in Cúc Phương’s primary forest are expected to help raise awareness of nature conservation among younger generations.

Third, they will promote scientific research cooperation on biodiversity and the impacts of climate change on natural ecosystems. Scientists from both countries will work together on research projects supporting conservation efforts and the protection of valuable genetic resources.

Fourth, they will strengthen communication activities and raise international public awareness of environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and climate change response through their respective partner networks.

To ensure effective implementation, a joint working group will be established to coordinate, monitor and evaluate cooperative activities.

The parties also agreed to proactively mobilise resources and seek lawful funding from domestic and international environmental organisations and funds to support joint programmes.

The MoU takes effect from the date of signing and will remain valid for three years, with provisions for extension upon mutual agreement.

The event is regarded as an important milestone in environmental cooperation between Việt Nam and the South Korea, contributing to stronger people-to-people diplomacy, enhanced biodiversity conservation and the promotion of sustainable development values. — VNS