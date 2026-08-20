Nourish Việt Nam project launched to enhance community resilience, child nutrition

HÀ NỘI — The Food Bank Việt Nam Network, in partnership with the MetLife Foundation and employee volunteers from BIDV MetLife Việt Nam, launched a project called “Nourish Việt Nam: Empowering Communities through Nutrition” at the Hà Nội Private School for Deaf Children on Wednesday.

Implemented under the MetLife Foundation’s Community Impact Grant Programme, the initiative aims to improve access to safe and nutritious food for vulnerable groups while promoting nutrition education, building emergency response capacity, and driving sustainable food systems.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, held at the Hà Nội Private School for Deaf Children, Nguyễn Hoàng Trúc Linh, CEO of Food Bank Việt Nam Network, said the initiative goes beyond short-term food relief.

“Through Nourish Việt Nam, we aim to build a comprehensive support model in which food not only meets immediate needs but also serves as a foundation for empowering communities."

The programme is designed to improve access to safe food, enhance nutrition knowledge, and enable people to take a more proactive approach to managing their health, she said.

Highlighting the long-term impact on younger generations, she said what the project seeks to create is not measured by the number of gifts or meals provided, but by the positive changes in children’s awareness and behavior.

“When children learn to appreciate food, develop healthy eating habits, and become more conscious of reducing food waste, they will grow into citizens who are more responsible toward their families, communities, and the environment.”

Elena Butarova, CEO of BIDV MetLife Việt Nam, said a healthy community begins with meeting essential needs, with nutrition serving as a fundamental building block.

"Nourish Việt Nam not only provides food assistance but also contributes to sustainable change through education, community engagement, and greater resilience in challenging circumstances.”

Tạ Ngọc Anh, principal of the Hà Nội Private School for Deaf Children, where said in addition to providing nutritional support, the project gives the children opportunities to learn, gain new experiences, and develop essential life skills.

"We hope the program will continue to expand so that more children in difficult circumstances can get opportunities for comprehensive development.”

After the opening ceremony, students participated in interactive workshops on nutrition, sports, wall painting, and the “Love Kitchen” programme, where volunteers helped cook and serve meals.

In the next phase, Nourish Việt Nam will expand its network across social welfare facilities, schools, retailers, and farms to reduce food waste, improve public health, and support the country’s sustainable development goals. — VNS