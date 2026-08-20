Transport operations and management to be tightened during National Day holiday

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Permanent Member of the Government, Phạm Gia Túc, has asked for measures to ensure traffic order and safety during the upcoming five-day National Day (September 2) holiday.

Official Dispatch No. 55/CĐ-TTg, states that to meet the public’s travel needs, the Government requested ministries, sectors and localities to proactively keep traffic safe and flowing smoothly during the holiday and when students return to school.

The Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) has been instructed to intensify patrols and inspections, and to strictly deal with violations of traffic order and safety regulations.

Forces are to focus on dealing with acts that directly cause accidents, especially violations involving alcohol concentration, drugs, speeding and improper use of carriageways and lanes.

At the same time, efforts will be strengthened to ensure waterway traffic safety in areas around schools, student pick-up and drop-off points, tourist sites, entertainment and festival venues, and passenger transport operations.

Vessels and waterway terminals that fail to meet safety conditions must be immediately suspended from operation. Local police are also required to proactively prepare fire prevention and fighting, and search and rescue plans in case of incidents or traffic accidents.

The MoPS will organise comprehensive inspections of passenger and goods transport vehicles, with a focus on commercial transport vehicles; promptly detect and deal with cases of passenger vehicles collecting fares without business registration, operating under disguised forms or in breach of regulations.

Organisations and individuals that fail to strictly enforce management measures and allow violations to occur will also be held accountable.

The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has been tasked with ensuring the capacity and quality of transport services during the holiday, particularly passenger transport by road, rail, waterway and air.

Transport activities must meet the travel needs of the public as well as students returning for the new school year.

Authorities are to strengthen transport management at terminals, depots and stations, coordinate with the education sector to review schools that use contracted vehicles to pick up and drop off students and require transport units to fully comply with all regulations on business conditions.

The MoC must also refurbish and improve the safety conditions of traffic infrastructure on main routes, key transport hubs, priority routes and tourist centres ahead of the holiday. Any unreasonable points in traffic organisation, or newly identified accident-prone locations, must be urgently addressed.

During the holiday, any construction works involving renovation, upgrading or narrowing of road surfaces that cause traffic obstruction on arterial routes must be reviewed and, where necessary, temporarily suspended, prioritising the use of carriageways for public traffic.

The Ministry of Education and Training was asked to enhance education on traffic knowledge and skills and guide students to comply with regulations when using electric motorbikes and electric bicycles.

Educational institutions are to coordinate with parents to pledge not to provide vehicles to their children when they do not meet the legal conditions for driving and to work with functional authorities to ensure traffic order and safety in school gate areas.

The Ministry of Health has directed medical examination and treatment facilities to strengthen personnel, vehicles and medical supplies, ensuring maximum capacity for emergency response and treatment of traffic accident victims. — VNS