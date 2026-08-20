Factory linked to deadly fire once suspended for fire safety violations

HÀ NỘI — A workshop belonging to Viet Nhat Production Iguana Plate Motorcycle Company Limited in Chương Mỹ Ward, Hà Nội, where a fire killed three people on Wednesday, had been found to have violated fire prevention and fighting regulations and had been ordered to suspend operations since October 2021.

According to the Hà Nội Police Department, at around 10:23am on Wednesday, its 114 Command Information Centre received a report of a fire at the company in the Ngọc Hòa small-scale industrial area of the ward.

Initial information indicated that the fire had been burning for nearly an hour before fire prevention and fighting and rescue forces were notified.

Immediately after receiving the report, the police dispatched 13 specialised vehicles and 66 officers to the scene to fight the blaze and conduct rescue operations.

The authorities also asked the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Division of Phú Thọ Province to send one fire engine and personnel from the Lương Sơn Area Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Team to provide support.

At around 10:29am, fire prevention and rescue forces arrived at the scene.

By then, the fire had grown rapidly, generating large amounts of smoke and toxic fumes.

The main combustible materials included wood, plastic and solvents, posing a risk of the fire spreading to nearby areas.

By deploying teams to approach the blaze from multiple directions, the authorities brought the fire under control at around 11:25am, protecting property and preventing it from spreading to adjacent workshops.

The fire was completely extinguished at around 12:05pm.

During the search and rescue operation, authorities found three bodies inside the workshop.

Three other people were injured in the incident.

Initial information on fire safety management showed that the facility had violated fire prevention and fighting regulations and had been ordered to suspend operations since October 2021.

It had also previously been fined for failing to comply with the suspension order.

Authorities are urgently investigating the incident, working to identify the victims and determine the cause of the fire, with a view to taking strict action in accordance with the law. — VNS