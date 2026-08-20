Public employees to have five consecutive days off on National Day

HÀ NỘI — Public employees will be granted five consecutive days off on the National Day, September 2 this year, according to an official announcement from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

Under the plan, State employees are entitled to two days off as regulated, comprising September 2 and one adjacent preceding day, namely September 1. At the same time, a working-day swap will be implemented, exchanging the working day on Monday (August 31) for the weekly rest day on Saturday (August 22).

Thus, public employees will enjoy a continuous five-day break from Saturday, August 29 through Wednesday, September 2.

The working day on Monday, August 31, will be compensated by working on Saturday, August 22.

The MoHA directed agencies and units to proactively organise duty rosters and working arrangements in a reasonable manner to ensure continuous operations and effective service for organisations and the people.

They should assign employees to be on duty to handle unexpected or emergent tasks that may arise during the holiday period.

For agencies and units that do not observe a fixed weekly rest schedule of Saturday and Sunday, holiday arrangements will be based on the specific programmes and plans of each unit, while ensuring full compliance with legal regulations.

For workers who are not public employees, employers will decide the National Day holiday arrangements. Accordingly, workers are entitled to a day off on Wednesday, September 2, and may choose to take an additional day off on either Tuesday, September 1, or Thursday, September 3.

Employers must notify workers of the Lunar New Year (Tết) and National Day holiday arrangements at least 30 days prior to implementation.

The MoHA also encourages employers to adopt holiday arrangements similar to those for public employees, and to reach agreements that are more favourable to workers.

Where a weekly rest day coincides with a public holiday or Tết holiday, workers will be granted a compensatory day off on the next working day in accordance with the Labour Code.

The MoHA has requested ministries, agencies and localities to develop appropriate plans and measures, and to encourage enterprises, organisations and individuals to proactively conduct production and business activities, ensuring the supply and demand of goods and services, as well as price and market stability before, during and after the National Day holiday. — VNS