Welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in Paris

PARIS — Within the framework of his official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse was held with full state honours at the Invalides in Paris on Thursday afternoon (local time).

Minister Delegate for Francophonie, International Partnerships and French Nationals Abroad Eleonore Caroit presided over the ceremony.

The motorcade carrying General Secretary and President Lâm and his spouse entered the Invalides through the main gate, where the Vietnamese leader was invited to the position of honour. Military bands played the national anthems of Việt Nam and France. The top Vietnamese leader then reviewed the military band and the guard of honour.

Following the welcome ceremony, General Secretary and President Lâm witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents, met with the press, held talks with President Macron. The Vietnamese leader and the French President also met with leaders of leading French and Vietnamese corporations and businesses.

Việt Nam–France relations have particular depth, having been nurtured over generations through historical, cultural, educational and scientific ties, as well as extensive people-to-people exchanges. Despite the ups and downs of history, the two countries have successfully built a relationship of friendship, equality and mutual respect, looking towards the future together.

French culture, language, healthcare, sports and science have left many positive imprints in Việt Nam, while Việt Nam, its people and culture have always held a special place in the hearts of the French public.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly changing international environment, mutual understanding and trust nurtured across generations constitute a strategic asset for both countries. To create fresh momentum for bilateral relations, traditional areas of cooperation such as culture, education, healthcare, sports and science need to be more closely linked with new drivers of development, including digital technology, innovation and high-quality human resource training in key sectors.

The two countries should make stronger use of the potential of Vietnamese intellectuals and experts in France, and create favourable conditions for them to make direct contributions to the country's strategic breakthroughs. Effectively leveraging these social and human foundations will help deepen, substantiate and sustain the Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and ensure that it continues to flourish across generations, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải. — VNA/VNS