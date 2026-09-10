Spouses of Vietnamese, Mongolian top legislators hold meeting

ULAANBAATAR — Nguyễn Thị Thanh Nga, spouse of President of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn, had a meeting with Gantsetseg Tsendsuren, spouse of Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliament) of Mongolia Sandag Byambatsogt, in Ulaanbaatar on Thursday, on the occasion of the top Vietnamese legislator’s official visit to Mongolia.

Tsendsuren warmly welcomed Nga to Mongolia, expressing her hope that the visit would leave the Vietnamese delegation with fond memories of the country and its people. She also shared her family’s positive impressions of Việt Nam’s natural beauty, rapid development, and hospitable and friendly people during her previous trips to the Southeast Asian country.

Nga said she is particularly impressed by the way Mongolians preserve their cultural identity through the Naadam festival, traditional costumes, equestrian culture and a lifestyle closely connected with nature.

She affirmed that the Vietnamese people always treasure and remember the sentiments and assistance that the Mongolian State and people extended to Việt Nam in the past. She highlighted School No. 14 in Ulaanbaatar, which bears the name of President Hồ Chí Minh, as a beautiful symbol of the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Tsendsuren stressed that Việt Nam is always a special and important friend and partner in Mongolia’s foreign policy.

According to Tsendsuren, the two sides have also maintained effective student and youth exchanges. Under the “President's Scholar – 2100” scholarship programme initiated by Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to send talented Mongolian young people to study abroad, Việt Nam is among the destinations selected. Many Mongolian students who graduated in Việt Nam have returned home to contribute to national development, with many becoming diplomats and ambassadors and serving as active bridges between the two countries.

Tsendsuren spoke highly of Việt Nam’s production capacity and rapid industrial development, noting that Mongolian consumers have long been familiar with and fond of Vietnamese products such as rice, coffee, fresh and dried fruits, medical supplies, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

For her part, Nga expressed appreciation for the Mongolian State’s attention to the Vietnamese community in the country, including Vietnamese women living and working there. She expressed hope that more opportunities would be created for women and people from the two countries to meet, learn about each other, strengthen bonds and promote exchanges and connections.

Earlier the same days, Nga and Tsendsuren visited the Bogd Khan Palace Museum and the Winter Palace, which preserve the history of the Mongolian state, Buddhism, art and royal life in the early 20th century, while reflecting the convergence of Mongolian, Tibetan and Chinese traditional architecture and European influences. — VNA/VNS