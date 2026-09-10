Việt Nam, Mongolia seek to boost economic connectivity, bilateral trade

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Mongolia have agreed to step up economic connectivity and better tap their respective potential, including by actively considering further opening their markets to each other’s goods, with a view to soon achieving the target of raising bilateral trade to US$200 million.

The agreement was reached at talks on Thursday between National Assembly (NA) President Trần Thanh Mẫn and Chairman of the Mongolian Parliament Sandag Byambatsogt at the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar, following a welcome ceremony for President Mẫn and his spouse at the start of their three-day official visit to Mongolia at the invitation of Chairman Sandag Byambatsogt and his spouse.

This is the second visit by a Vietnamese NA President to Mongolia since the two countries established diplomatic relations, and comes 23 years after the previous visit in 2003.

At the talks, Chairman Sandag Byambatsogt affirmed that in its relations with Southeast Asian countries, Mongolia has always regarded Việt Nam as a traditional friend and attached top importance to the country.

Expressing his delight at Việt Nam’s achievements and speaking highly of its development policies, particularly in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition, Chairman Sandag Byambatsogt expressed his firm belief that Việt Nam would achieve its set targets and maintain rapid economic growth in the region.

NA President Mẫn praised Mongolia’s strong development achievements, saying they continue to provide a solid foundation for the country to fulfil its socio-economic development goals for 2026–2030 towards its ‘Vision 2050’, thereby enhancing Mongolia’s image, reputation and international standing.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the development of Việt Nam-Mongolia relations, particularly since the two countries officially established a Comprehensive Partnership in September 2024 during the State visit to Mongolia by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm.

They agreed to maintain regular high-level and other-level exchanges and delegation visits, and effectively implement existing cooperation mechanisms as well as commitments and agreements reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, including the Joint Statement on the establishment of the Việt Nam-Mongolia Comprehensive Partnership.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen defence and security cooperation and judicial cooperation, closely coordinate in preventing and combating transnational crime, and effectively respond to non-traditional security challenges.

They agreed to enhance the role of the two legislatures in coordinating efforts to support substantive and effective economic connectivity, including facilitating the entry of Việt Nam’s key agricultural and seafood products into the Mongolian market.

The two countries also agreed to step up investment promotion activities and work towards the early signing of a new Agreement on the Promotion and Protection of Investments between Việt Nam and Mongolia.

The two leaders noted that the two countries still have significant potential and room for cooperation, not only in economic, trade and investment fields, but also in culture, sports, tourism, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two top legislators agreed to further strengthen protection and support for the Vietnamese community in Mongolia and the Mongolian community in Việt Nam, helping them feel secure in living, studying and working in the respective countries.

They also agreed to promote each country’s potential, strengths and cultural and tourism attractions, and coordinate in promoting cultural, sports and tourism exchanges and cooperation to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

Regarding orientations for parliamentary cooperation in the coming time, the two leaders agreed to continue increasing high-level and other-level delegation exchanges between the two legislatures; coordinate to comprehensively and effectively implement the cooperation agreement between the two National Assemblies and the newly signed cooperation agreement between their respective NA offices; and maintain close coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums of which both countries are members.

They also agreed to effectively perform their oversight functions, contributing to the serious implementation of high-level agreements and creating favourable conditions for the two governments and businesses to strengthen economic and trade cooperation and expand investment in areas where the two sides have potential and demand for cooperation.

Chairman Sandag Byambatsogt affirmed that Mongolia would create favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses to explore the market and make stable, long-term investments in the country.

Discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, including multilateral parliamentary forums.

NA President Mẫn affirmed that Việt Nam supports Mongolia’s development policies aimed at enhancing the country’s role and international standing in the region and the world.

The Mongolian NA Chairman expressed his hope that Việt Nam would support Mongolia’s bid to join the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and voiced his confidence that Việt Nam would successfully host the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Phú Quốc in 2027. — VNS