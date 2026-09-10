Việt Nam cooperates with UN to advance gender equality

NEW YORK — In the new phase of development, Việt Nam will continue to strengthen women’s leadership and ensure that women fully participate in and benefit from major transformative processes such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and the green transition, Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hải Lưu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has said.

Lưu made the statement at the second regular session of the Executive Board of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women), held in New York on September 9–10.

Addressing the session, the diplomat highlighted Việt Nam's positive achievements in promoting gender equality, noting that 13 of the 20 targets under the national strategy on gender equality had been met or exceeded by 2025.

Việt Nam also hopes that support from the UN, including UN Women, will continue to closely align with its national priorities and practical needs within the framework of Việt Nam–UN cooperation for the 2027–31 period, he added.

Referring to reform proposals under the UN80 Initiative (launched to mark the UN’s 80th anniversary), Lưu shared Việt Nam's experience in strengthening the role of the UN Resident Coordinator system, thereby contributing to greater coherence and effectiveness in the UN system’s operations in countries.

In her opening remarks, Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women, reviewed several notable results in implementing programmes to advance gender equality. Of particular note, the proportion of available data for monitoring Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality has increased from 26 per cent to 63 per cent.

However, she stressed that conflict, economic difficulties, climate change, challenges to women’s rights and resource shortages continue to pose significant challenges.

During the discussion, countries reaffirmed their support for UN Women’s role and mandate, stressing the need to ensure adequate, stable and flexible resources, improve operational efficiency and deliver tangible results at the country level. — VNA/VNS