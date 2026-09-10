General Secretary and President Tô Lâm concludes state visit to Russia

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Moscow on Wednesday evening (local time), concluding their successful state visit to Russia from September 7 to 9.

They continued on for an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris from September 9 to 12.

Seeing the delegation off at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow were Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Bezdetko, and the Director of the Department of State Protocol at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On the Vietnamese side, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi and his spouse, alongside officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, were present at the ceremony.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Lâm held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and had meetings with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, and Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

He received Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, as well as representatives of the Russian War Veterans' Association and the Russia–Việt Nam Friendship Association. He also attended the Việt Nam–Russia Science and Technology Forum, received the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize, and met with several business leaders.

On this occasion, the top leader and his spouse met with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Russia, laid flowers at the Hồ Chí Minh Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and attended the launch of the Việt Nam–Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space.

The talks and meetings took place in an atmosphere of traditional friendship, sincerity, and trust characteristic of the bilateral relationship. The Vietnamese and Russian leaders held in-depth discussions on the current status and prospects of the two countries’ relations while agreeing on measures to further advance their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

On this occasion, the two sides issued a joint statement on further strengthening the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period. — VNA/VNS