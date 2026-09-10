Top leader of Việt Nam arrives in Paris for official visit to France, International Space Summit

PARIS — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, and a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam arrived in Paris early in the morning of Thursday, beginning an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

French officials welcoming the delegation at Orly Airport included French Minister of the Interior Laurent Nuñez, French Ambassador to Việt Nam Olivier Brochet, and representatives from the Protocol Department of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

On the Vietnamese side, the delegation was greeted by Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trịnh Đức Hải and his spouse, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to UNESCO Nguyễn Thị Vân Anh, alongside embassy staff and members of the Vietnamese community in France.

Việt Nam and France officially established diplomatic relations on April 12, 1973.

The bilateral relationship has been growing positively and comprehensively, grounded in increasingly strong political trust and deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

This visit reaffirms the high priority Việt Nam places on the Việt Nam–France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also serves as an opportunity to connect France’s strengths in science, technology, innovation, and strategic technology sectors with Việt Nam’s emerging development needs.

Meanwhile, the top leader’s attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris reflects Việt Nam’s development vision and proactive integration into the world.

It is a step to implement the Party's major guidelines and orientations regarding foreign affairs, international integration, and the development of science, technology, and innovation at the highest level.

This is expected to create favourable conditions for Việt Nam to participate in shaping international cooperation frameworks in a field of growing strategic importance to the country.

It also presents an important occasion for Việt Nam to contribute its voice to shaping space governance toward peace, safety, sustainability, equity, and the common good of humanity, thereby further bolstering the image of a proactive, active, and responsible Việt Nam in addressing global issues. — VNA/VNS