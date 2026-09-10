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Home Politics & Law

Thai King and Queen to pay State visit to Việt Nam

September 10, 2026 - 13:29
The two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year (August 6, 1976–2026).
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida.

HÀ NỘI — Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida will pay a State visit to Việt Nam from September 14 to 16.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and his spouse, according to the announcement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year (August 6, 1976–2026).

Việt Nam and Thailand have made significant achievements across various fields over the past five decades of ties, as evidenced by high-level visits and the elevation of their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025. — VNS

Vietnam Thailand relations diplomacy

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During the visit, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and had meetings with Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, and Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

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