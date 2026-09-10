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Home Politics & Law

Top leader calls for French Communist Party’s continued contribution to Việt Nam-France ties

September 10, 2026 - 19:29
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm expressed hope that PCF members holding positions in France’s political system will continue to support Việt Nam-France relations, help implement bilateral agreements, and advance strategic cooperation projects in areas such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, aerospace, energy and infrastructure, as well as other fields where France has strengths.
Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel. —VNA/VNS Photo

MONTREUIL — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm met with National Secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF) Fabien Roussel in Montreuil on Thursday, expressing hope that the PCF will continue to leverage its role and prestige to make practical contributions to strengthening political trust and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated Roussel on the success of the PCF’s 40th Congress and his re-election as National Secretary. The top Vietnamese leader stressed that the traditional friendship and solidarity between the two Parties constitute a valuable legacy and an important foundation for Việt Nam-France relations.

He noted that bilateral relations have been developing positively since the two countries upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in October 2024. He called for continued efforts by the PCF to help promote cooperation between the two countries.

Regarding Party-to-Party relations, the Vietnamese leader proposed the two sides maintain delegation exchanges, step up theoretical exchanges on issues of common concern and make effective use of the theoretical seminar mechanism. He also called for expanded cooperation among press agencies, organisations, localities and young people of the two countries, as well as closer coordination at multilateral forums for political parties, thereby contributing to the strengthening of the global movement for peace, progress and cooperation.

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm expressed hope that PCF members holding positions in France’s political system will continue to support Việt Nam-France relations, help implement bilateral agreements, and advance strategic cooperation projects in areas such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, aerospace, energy and infrastructure, as well as other fields where France has strengths.

He also called on the PCF to further contribute to cooperation between localities and in the fields of culture, education and healthcare, while promoting people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. He asked the French party to pay greater attention to and facilitate the integration of the Vietnamese community in France, enabling it to make positive contributions to the host country and the Việt Nam-France friendship.

For his part, Roussel stressed that the PCF treasures its traditional friendship and solidarity with the CPV, expressing his wish to strengthen exchanges between the two Parties, promote the role of young people and continue contributing to making the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership increasingly substantive.

The two sides agreed to maintain and promote their long-standing friendship and solidarity, boost exchanges, share experiences, and coordinate at bilateral forums for political parties. They stressed the importance of enhancing dialogue and cooperation, supporting multilateralism, and working together to advance peace, justice, social progress, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS

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