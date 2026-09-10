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Home Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Hồ Chí Minh Monument in France

September 10, 2026 - 17:54
General Secretary and President Tô Lâm expressed his sincere thanks to the Mayor, authorities and people of Montreuil for treating the Hồ Chí Minh Space as an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage and preserving it. He said he is confident Montreuil would remain a reliable partner and work closely with Việt Nam to keep the site a symbol of Việt Nam–France friendship.
Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil in Paris on September 10. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid a wreath at the Hồ Chí Minh Monument in Montreau Park in Montreuil on Thursday morning.

They observed a minute of silence to honour Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam's beloved late leader.

In his speech, General Secretary and President Lâm recalled the late leader’s years abroad seeking a path to national liberation and thanked the French people for their support during his years in France. He called Montreau Park a “red address” and sacred return site with deep historical meaning for Vietnamese visitors to France.

He noted that his visit is especially significant as it coincides with the 115th anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh’s first arrival in France (1911–2026). During his years in France, President Hồ Chí Minh tirelessly laid a solid foundation for the friendship between Vietnam and France.

General Secretary and President Lâm expressed his sincere thanks to the Mayor, authorities and people of Montreuil for treating the Hồ Chí Minh Space as an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage and preserving it. He said he is confident Montreuil would remain a reliable partner and work closely with Việt Nam to keep the site a symbol of Việt Nam–France friendship.

Montreuil Mayor Patrice Bessac said the city and Vietnamese people have long been bound by profound friendship and solidarity, and President Hồ Chí Minh is inseparable from Montreuil’s history.

Bessac said Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary life was closely tied to France. The history of struggle, solidarity and friendship between the two peoples is a source of pride for Montreuil and will always be cherished. He hoped bilateral ties and cooperation with Montreuil would grow and open new potential.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lâm visited the Hồ Chí Minh Space at the Museum of Living History in Montreau Park and signed the museum’s golden book. He wrote that he sincerely thanks Montreuil authorities and residents for their continued efforts to preserve the space, calling it a practical and meaningful contribution to preserving part of Việt Nam's history in France so future generations can learn about President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy and the special Việt Nam–France relationship.

He hoped that the affection and close ties between Montreuil and Việt Nam would continue to grow, contributing to the Việt Nam–France friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both peoples, and for peace and development, he added. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam France diplomatic relations

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