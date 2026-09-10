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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, France seek to deepen comprehensive strategic partnership

September 10, 2026 - 21:06
Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung took the occasion to invite the French minister to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time to continue discussions on concrete measures to promote bilateral relations and strengthen coordination between the two ministries.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung met with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

PARIS — Việt Nam attaches importance to its relations with France, one of its leading partners in Europe and on the international stage, and wishes to continue close coordination with France to deepen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a substantive and effective manner, matching the potential, strengths and development needs of both countries in the new period, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung affirmed at a meeting with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday.

The meeting took place within the framework of the official visit to France by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.

Trung thanked the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for its close and effective coordination with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies in preparations for the visit, contributing to its success. He also spoke highly of the warm and respectful reception accorded by the French side to General Secretary and President Lâm and his entourage.

Building on major orientations for Việt Nam-France cooperation, the officials agreed that their foreign ministries should strengthen their coordinating role and actively urge other ministries and sectors to effectively implement commitments and agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, particularly the Joint Statement and the Việt Nam-France Action Plan for 2026-2028, creating tangible progress in priority areas of cooperation.

Trung took the occasion to invite the French minister to visit Việt Nam at a convenient time to continue discussions on concrete measures to promote bilateral relations and strengthen coordination between the two ministries.

The officials also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared concern, including the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and the East Sea. They agreed on the importance of promoting multilateral cooperation and respecting international law. — VNA/VNS

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