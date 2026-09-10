Phú Thọ Province's official prosecuted for bribery

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation has prosecuted Nguyễn Huy Ngọc, vice chairman of the Phú Thọ Province People’s Committee, former Director of the provincial Department of Health and the provincial General Hospital, and Lê Đình Thanh Sơn, Director of the provincial General Hospital, for allegedly receiving large bribes in a case at Việt Mỹ Medical Investment JSC, as the probe has been expanded.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, its Police Investigation Agency for Corruption, Economic and Smuggling Crimes (C03) is investigating a case involving violations of accounting regulations causing serious consequences, smuggling and receiving bribes at Việt Mỹ Medical Investment JSC and related agencies and localities.

Based on the expanded investigation, on September 3 and September 10, the agency issued decisions to prosecute Sơn and Ngọc, along with temporary detention warrants and search warrants, on charges of receiving bribes under Clause 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code, for allegedly accepting large sums in bribes.

Following approval by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, C03 carried out the decisions and procedural orders against Sơn and Ngọc in accordance with the law.

The agency is continuing its investigation to clarify the scope of the case and the roles and alleged criminal acts of the defendants and other related individuals, while expanding the probe to uncover the full nature of the case and recover State assets.

Earlier, in connection with the case, the Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation prosecuted Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn for receiving bribes for allegedly accepting a large sum of money. — VNA/VNS