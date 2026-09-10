Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Phú Thọ Province's official prosecuted for bribery

September 10, 2026 - 21:00
Following approval by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, C03 carried out the decisions and procedural orders against Sơn and Ngọc in accordance with the law.

 

Nguyễn Huy Ngọc, vice chairman of the Phú Thọ Province People’s Committee. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation has prosecuted Nguyễn Huy Ngọc, vice chairman of the Phú Thọ Province People’s Committee, former Director of the provincial Department of Health and the provincial General Hospital, and Lê Đình Thanh Sơn, Director of the provincial General Hospital, for allegedly receiving large bribes in a case at Việt Mỹ Medical Investment JSC, as the probe has been expanded.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, its Police Investigation Agency for Corruption, Economic and Smuggling Crimes (C03) is investigating a case involving violations of accounting regulations causing serious consequences, smuggling and receiving bribes at Việt Mỹ Medical Investment JSC and related agencies and localities.

Based on the expanded investigation, on September 3 and September 10, the agency issued decisions to prosecute Sơn and Ngọc, along with temporary detention warrants and search warrants, on charges of receiving bribes under Clause 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code, for allegedly accepting large sums in bribes.

Following approval by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, C03 carried out the decisions and procedural orders against Sơn and Ngọc in accordance with the law.

The agency is continuing its investigation to clarify the scope of the case and the roles and alleged criminal acts of the defendants and other related individuals, while expanding the probe to uncover the full nature of the case and recover State assets.

Earlier, in connection with the case, the Ministry of Public Security’s Security Agency for Investigation prosecuted Deputy Minister of Health Trần Văn Thuấn for receiving bribes for allegedly accepting a large sum of money. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Top leader calls for French Communist Party’s continued contribution to Việt Nam-France ties

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm expressed hope that PCF members holding positions in France’s political system will continue to support Việt Nam-France relations, help implement bilateral agreements, and advance strategic cooperation projects in areas such as economy, trade, investment, science and technology, aerospace, energy and infrastructure, as well as other fields where France has strengths.
Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader lays wreath at Hồ Chí Minh Monument in France

General Secretary and President Tô Lâm expressed his sincere thanks to the Mayor, authorities and people of Montreuil for treating the Hồ Chí Minh Space as an integral part of the city’s cultural heritage and preserving it. He said he is confident Montreuil would remain a reliable partner and work closely with Việt Nam to keep the site a symbol of Việt Nam–France friendship.
Politics & Law

NA President meets Mongolia–Việt Nam Parliamentary Friendship Group leader

The top Vietnamese legislator believed that the Mongolia–Việt Nam and Việt Nam–Mongolia parliamentary friendship groups will help promote mutual visits, parliamentarians' exchanges, as well as meetings on the sidelines of international and regional parliamentary conferences, thus contributing to mutual understanding, political trust and friendship among the countries' lawmakers and citizens.
Politics & Law

NA President meets Mongolian Prime Minister

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the extensive, comprehensive and substantive development of Việt Nam–Mongolia relations, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm's State visit to Mongolia in September 2024.
Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Mongolian legislatures sign MoU on cooperation

The two sides will cooperate and share experience in ensuring transparency and openness in parliamentary activities, expand citizens’ access to information, engage in decision-making and oversight of parliamentary activities, and share expertise in digital transformation, technology application and modernisation of advisory and support bodies.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom