Southern private hospital chapter established, targeting global integration

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Private Hospital Association officially launched the Executive Board of its Southern Chapter for the 2026-29 term on Wednesday in HCM City, marking a key milestone in consolidating private healthcare resources and promoting international integration.

The inaugural congress brought together senior leaders from the Ministry of Health, local authorities, medical administrators, and representatives from healthcare facilities across southern provinces.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Văn Đệ, Chairman of the Việt Nam Private Hospital Association, highlighted HCM City’s role as the nation's economic powerhouse.

“The private medical sector plays an increasingly central role in expanding healthcare access, pioneering high-tech investments, and executing specialised clinical techniques.”

The new chapter aims to pool resources, enhance management capacity, and foster deep professional cooperation among member hospitals.

Dr. Hà Anh Đức, director general of the Medical Service Administration at the Ministry of Health, said private healthcare is an integral part of Việt Nam’s national health system.

He called on the chapter to expand its network, accelerate technology transfers and digital transformation, and work closely with the public healthcare sector to improve public health outcomes.

The congress announced the new Executive Board, appointing Madam Trần Thị Lâm, Founder of Hoa Lâm Group, as chairwoman of the Southern Chapter for the 2026-29 tenure, alongside nine vice chairmen representing major medical institutions and universities in the region.

Madam Lâm said the board would operate under the core principles of ‘Unity – Innovation – Service.’

The Executive Board will build an effective organisation that creates real value for patients and the community, she said.

"We are connecting not only hospitals, but also responsibility, intellect, and ambition so that the private healthcare system can actively integrate internationally and achieve sustainable development."

Outlining the action plan for 2026-27, MSc. Dr. Trần Quốc Thành, standing vice chairman of the chapter, said the immediate focus will be on leveraging clinical strengths, facilitating technical transfers, and advancing digital transformation to improve hospital management.

Adding to the long-term vision, Dr. Trương Vĩnh Long, Vice Chairman of the Chapter, highlighted international cooperation as a vital strategic pillar.

"International integration is not merely a trend, but an essential path for Việt Nam's private healthcare to build capacity, assert its position, and reach regional standing," Long said.

The chapter will focus on four priority areas: defining its networking role, deepening inter-hospital ties, expanding international linkages, and acquiring global medical accreditations such as JCI, AACI, HMA, and IHF. — VNS