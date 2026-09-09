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The spice ship

September 09, 2026 - 17:14
Step aboard this futuristic spice ship and discover the flavours of Vietnamese phở through sight, smell, touch and sound. This immersive museum brings traditional spices and culinary culture to life with cutting-edge digital technology.

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Sculptor brings history to life through monuments

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Artist helps Vietnamese culture shine in Hong Kong

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