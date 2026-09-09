The spice ship

Step aboard this futuristic spice ship and discover the flavours of Vietnamese phở through sight, smell, touch and sound. This immersive museum brings traditional spices and culinary culture to life with cutting-edge digital technology.
Seasonality has long been a challenge for Việt Nam’s tourism industry. In many localities, tourism peaks in summer but visitor numbers fall during the rainy months. Destinations are now seeking to restructure their tourism ecosystems and develop products that can operate year-round.
From the bustling markets of Tokyo to the tranquil shores of Hà Nội’s West Lake, a remarkable bluefin tuna journeyed across continents to become the centrepiece of a cultural feast at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel.
From May to September, when many cities are experiencing the intense heat of summer, the eastern coastal area of Đắk Lắk offers a more refreshing destination, with clear blue waters, strong sea breezes and calm seas.
To mark the 45th anniversary of the HCM City Photography Association (November 1981–November 2026), the association has proposed installing a sculpture of photographer Lâm Tấn Tài (1935–2001) at Chi Lăng Park in the city's Sài Gòn Ward. Tài was the association’s first general secretary and a prominent figure in revolutionary Vietnamese photography.
Teaching traditional dance and songs to children growing up overseas has never been easy. Differences in living environments and ways of thinking, together with pronunciation influenced by the local language, mean that the children need more time to grasp rhythms and pronounce Vietnamese correctly.
The National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance reported that Việt Nam welcomed nearly 2 million international visitors in August, up 19.7 per cent from July and 18.4 per cent year-on-year. The figure represented 63.6 per cent of the tourism sector’s full-year target of 25 million arrivals.