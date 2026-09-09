Hà Nội targets Việt Nam Culture Day as 'annual cultural milestone' in five-year plan

HÀ NỘI — The capital city of Hà Nội wants to establish Việt Nam Culture Day as an 'annual cultural milestone' linked to the implementation of the city's socio-economic development tasks.

The target is set out in a five-year plan recently issued by the Hà Nội Party Committee on the celebration of Việt Nam Culture Day across the city for the period 2026-2030.

The plan identifies the day's celebration as a key task linked to the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on the development of Vietnamese culture, Resolution No. 02-NQ/TW on the construction and development of the capital in the new era, the city's Party Committee's Programme No. 08-CTr/TU and the Party's guidelines regarding the development of Vietnamese culture and people.

One of the plan's guiding principles is to regard people as the centre, the key subject, ultimate goal and driving force of development. It aims to build a capital city with its residents who are elegant, civilised, and modern, emphasising building a healthy, humane, creative, and disciplined cultural environment across families, schools, government agencies, businesses, communities and cyberspace.

Việt Nam Culture Day is designated as an annual cultural highlight to showcase, honour and disseminate the capital's outstanding cultural achievements, values, models, products, spaces and initiatives. It also serves to drive the development of cultural industries and the cultural economy, gradually transforming Hà Nội’s cultural values ​​into resources for socio-economic development.

The plan stresses the need to promote Thăng Long-Hà Nội identity, integrate heritage conservation with value promotion and creative innovation, thereby embedding heritage into contemporary life; and to combine culture with science and technology, digital transformation, tourism, and cultural industries to create high-quality cultural products and spaces, while enhancing the capital's soft power and reputation.

Under the plan, the city also aims to shift from organising separate cultural activities to developing a cultural and creative ecosystem.

The State will play a guiding and facilitating role, while fostering the participation of cultural institutions, local authorities, businesses, artists, artisans, intellectuals and the community, upholding the central role of the people and other creativities.

Furthermore, Việt Nam Culture Day will provide opportunities to connect, foster cooperation and innovation, and establish cultural value chains, according to the plan.

The plan aims to synchronously and consistently implement activities to celebrate the day by 2030, establishing it as an annual cultural milestone linked to the implementation of city's socio-economic development tasks.

It will help promote the image of the capital, develop cultural tourism, and attract social resources for cultural investment; transform cultural industries and the cultural economy into a new growth engine, contributing to the city's rapid and sustainable development.

It will annually select, showcase, and honour outstanding individuals and groups of artists, intellectuals, artisans, communities, models, products, cultural spaces and initiatives; thereby promoting cultural values ​​and standards, and the image of elegant and civilised Hanoians.

To achieve the targets, several key tasks and solutions have been set out, such as leveraging the roles of Party committees, authorities, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front and socio-political organisations in leading, directing, and coordinating the implementation of Việt Nam Culture Day.

The participation of intellectuals, artists, artisans, businesses, the community, and the general public will be mobilised, and state resources will be closely combined with increased social resources to foster unity, synchronised action and the widespread dissemination of cultural values.

Hà Nội’s status as a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network will be leveraged along with the linkages between conservation and creativity, and between culture and science-technology, education, tourism and cultural industries.

The plan also focuses on proactively building, safeguarding, and promoting cultural sovereignty in the digital space; accelerating the digitisation, preservation, promotion, and effective utilisation of cultural values; and developing a digital cultural content ecosystem deeply imbued with the identity of Việt Nam and Thăng Long-Hà Nội.

This year, the plan will target establishing an 'awareness foundation', aligning mindsets and setting implementation directions, with initial steps involving selected cultural activities, communication and digital products, models or typical cultural spaces.

During 2027 and 2028, it will concentrate on promoting values, connecting resources, and creating thematic, distinctive activities, while strengthening linkages among localities, cultural institutions, creative spaces, schools, businesses, and the community.

The 2029–2030 period will focus on enhancing quality, effectiveness and influence, while gradually positioning Việt Nam Culture Day as an annual political-cultural event that embodies Hà Nội's unique identity, linked to the development of cultural tourism, industries and economy. — VNS