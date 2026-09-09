A taste of Japan reimagined at Sheraton Hanoi Hotel

HÀ NỘI — A 60 kilogramme bluefin tuna, auctioned in Japan and taken on a 12-hour journey to Việt Nam, arrived in pristine condition at the Sheraton Hanoi Hotel.

It became the centrepiece of a mesmerising tuna-cutting performance, a spectacle that marked the opening of ‘The Grand Ichiba – Japanese Food Festival’.

The performance was led by Chef Nguyễn Minh Hải, renowned for holding the Vietnamese record of cutting the country’s largest tuna at 320 kilogrammes. With hand-forged Japanese knives, he demonstrated his mastery, delicately carving prized cuts such as otoro and chutoro – treasures of Japanese culinary tradition.

Each precise movement not only captivated the audience but also revived the cultural artistry of whole-tuna cutting, a ritual often reserved for honouring occasions. Guests were treated to sashimi slices immediately after, savouring the extraordinary freshness at its peak.

The festival, running until September 30 at Oven D’or Restaurant, is the first chapter in the hotel’s new culinary series, ‘Westlake Dining, at Its Best’.

It invites Hà Nội’s food lovers to immerse themselves in the flavours and spirit of Japan. The buffet is a lavish spread of premium seafood – from bluefin tuna and scallops to salmon roe paired with king crab – alongside a live sushi and sashimi station.

Diners are offered a choice of two signature dishes: a succulent Ocean Tuna Steak or the indulgent A5 Hitachi Wagyu Ribeye, grilled to perfection. Traditional Japanese favourites and delicate desserts complete the journey, painting the palate with vibrant colours of the Land of the Rising Sun.

Adding a playful touch, every Saturday and Sunday lunchtime children can join a sushi-making workshop, crafting their own imaginative rolls while discovering the joy of Japanese cuisine.

With ‘The Grand Ichiba’, Oven D’or Restaurant recreates the lively spirit of a Japanese market in the heart of Hà Nội – a place where fresh ingredients, culinary artistry, and cultural heritage converge into a full sensory experience.For further details, please contact the hotline: 0936 337 501. — VNS

