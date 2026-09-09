September is calling: where Việt Nam is at its best

HÀ NỘI — September does not bring the same kind of weather to every part of Việt Nam. While the north begins to feel the gentle arrival of autumn, parts of the central region can still offer pleasant beach days, while the Central Highlands and southern region enter their wetter season.

Rather than simply chasing the most popular destination, travellers can make the most of the month by choosing places when their landscapes are at their seasonal best.

Here are several destinations worth considering.

Hoàng Su Phì: among the golden rice terraces

September marks the beginning of the golden season in Hoàng Su Phì, Tuyên Quang. Layer upon layer of terraced rice fields gradually turn yellow, winding around mountain slopes and standing out against the deep green of the surrounding forests.

The cool early autumn air, clearer skies and softer sunlight make the area particularly appealing for road trips and outdoor exploration. The rice terraces of Hoàng Su Phì generally reach their most impressive colours from late September into early October.

Bản Phùng, Thông Nguyên, Hồ Thầu and Nậm Dịch are among the areas where visitors can admire the terraces from different perspectives. In Thông Nguyên, for example, the fields stretch around hillsides and valleys like golden ribbons, while Bản Phùng offers dramatic views of terraces set against high mountains.

This is also a destination best enjoyed at an unhurried pace. Standing on a hillside in the early morning and watching sunlight slowly spread across the terraces can be more rewarding than trying to tick off as many attractions as possible.

Ba Bể – Bản Giốc: one journey, two landscapes

For a September trip combining lakes, mountains and waterfalls, the journey from Ba Bể Lake in Thái Nguyên to Bản Giốc Waterfall in Cao Bằng offers two very different natural experiences.

At Ba Bể, a boat trip across the calm green water, surrounded by limestone mountains and forest, provides a peaceful escape from busy tourist centres. Early mornings can be particularly atmospheric, with mist drifting over the lake.

Ba Bể is now part of Thái Nguyên and has been positioned as one of the province's key ecotourism destinations, with boat trips, community-based tourism and experiences linked to local Tày culture.

Further north, Bản Giốc offers a more dramatic spectacle. September falls within the rainy season, when higher water levels turn the waterfall into a powerful white curtain cascading over limestone cliffs into the Quây Sơn River. The main falls drop more than 30 metres, creating an impressive contrast with the tranquillity of Ba Bể.

Ba Vì: waiting for wild sunflowers

On the outskirts of Hà Nội, Ba Vì has a different seasonal attraction. As autumn approaches, wild sunflowers begin to bloom, bringing splashes of yellow to the mountain slopes and forest roads.

Ba Vì National Park is the natural choice for visitors who want to combine flower viewing with walking, picnicking and a breath of fresh mountain air. Nearby attractions such as Đền Thượng and the Báo Thiên Tower can also be incorporated into a short getaway.

The great advantage of Ba Vì is its accessibility. For a weekend escape, visitors can leave the capital in the morning and still have plenty of time to explore the forest, enjoy the cooler weather and watch the landscape change with the arrival of autumn.

Huế: taking autumn slowly

Huế in September is not necessarily for travellers who want to rush from one attraction to another.

The weather is generally cooler, while occasional light autumn showers can lend the former imperial capital an even more contemplative atmosphere. Visitors can take their time exploring the Imperial City, Khải Định Tomb and Minh Mạng Tomb before spending an evening on a dragon boat along the Perfume River and listening to traditional Huế folk singing.

Some of the city's best moments happen between scheduled activities: sitting in a small café while waiting for a shower to pass, enjoying a bowl of bún bò Huế (spicy beef noodle soup), trying bánh bột lọc and bánh nậm (tapioca and rice-flour dumplings filled with shrimp and pork), then continuing a walk once the rain has stopped.

If Hoàng Su Phì is for travellers who enjoy open mountain roads and sweeping views, Huế is for those looking for a journey with more quiet pauses.

Đà Lạt: misty mornings, flowers and a touch of chill

In September, Đà Lạt begins to regain its familiar coolness. Misty mornings, pine-covered hills and calm lakes create the romantic atmosphere for which the Central Highlands city is famous.

Xuân Hương Lake is particularly picturesque when its still surface reflects the sky and surrounding greenery. The Valley of Love, with its hills, lake and flower-lined paths, is another popular stop for enjoying the city's mild weather.

Hydrangeas, roses and other flowers brighten the landscape, while the city's famous wildflowers add seasonal colour. But Đà Lạt is about more than flowers.

A September visit can be made more memorable by slowing down: sitting in a café with a hot drink while mist still hangs over the pine hills, visiting strawberry farms in the afternoon and wandering through the night market to try bánh tráng nướng (grilled rice paper), lẩu gà lá é (chicken hotpot flavoured with fragrant Vietnamese herbs) and hot soy milk.

For music lovers, an evening at one of the city's acoustic cafés, music venues or intimate performance spaces can add another layer to the experience. Sitting with a warm cup of coffee, listening to familiar love songs and watching the sky turn shades of pink and purple over the hills is perhaps one of the simplest pleasures Đà Lạt offers.

September is not uniformly beautiful everywhere. The north begins to take on the colours of autumn, while the Central Highlands and southern region become lush and green during the rainy season, offering their own opportunities for nature and countryside experiences.

Travelling in the right season does not necessarily require a packed itinerary. Sometimes all it takes is beautiful scenery at the right moment, agreeable weather and enough time to stop and enjoy it.

That may be September's greatest travel gift: not simply somewhere to go, but a reason to slow down and remember the journey. — VNS