Vietnamese singer wins third prize at international music competition

HÀ NỘI — A student of the Vietnam National Academy of Music has won third prize at the Echo of the Nomads 2026 International Music Competition, held recently in Kyrgyzstan.

Held from September 1 to 4 as part of the 6th World Nomad Games, the international contemporary folk singing competition brought together 20 contestants representing 19 countries and territories.

The competition aimed to foster cultural exchange and connection through music, creating a platform where traditional artistic elements could be reinterpreted in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences.

Each contestant performed two pieces: a well-known folk song from their homeland and an international hit interpreted in their own style.

The combination of local musical elements and globally popular music gave the competition its distinctive character, while also highlighting the challenge of preserving cultural identity in a multicultural artistic setting.

Việt Nam’s representative, singer Ngô Châu Anh, chose xẩm (blind busker's singing), bamboo flute and other distinctive elements of Vietnamese folk music for her first performance.

With a clear, emotive voice and skilled command of the bamboo flute, the young artist delivered a performance that strongly reflected Vietnamese cultural identity while remaining accessible to an international audience.

The organisers praised Anh’s performance as a vivid example of how national cultural elements can be brought to the international stage while preserving their distinct identity and opening up opportunities to reach new audiences.

For her second performance, Ngô Châu Anh chose My Heart Will Go On, the iconic song made famous by Canadian singer Celine Dion, and combined it with the sound of the Vietnamese bamboo flute.

The arrangement fused a song familiar to international audiences with the distinctive timbre of a traditional Vietnamese instrument, showcasing the young artist’s versatility on a multicultural stage and earning her third prize at the Echo of the Nomads 2026 International Ethno-Hit Contest.

“Standing on the international stage of Echo of the Nomads 2026, my heart was overwhelmed with emotion when the words Việt Nam were announced for third prize,” Anh wrote on her personal page.

“This is not only a personal achievement, but also an affirmation of the beauty and richness of Vietnamese traditional music on the world’s artistic map. Every melody I sang in this journey is more than music; it is the voice of the Vietnamese people.

“My deep connection with traditional music has given me the mission of a ‘cultural ambassador’, using my flute and voice to win the hearts of international audiences.

“I understand that whenever the Vietnamese flute rings out proudly among friends from around the world, it is also a moment for me to express my wholehearted love and humble gratitude to my homeland.

“The journey has only just begun, and I will continue to devote myself to bringing Vietnamese music to even greater audiences around the world!”

Anh’s achievement in Kyrgyzstan is the fruit of a rigorous process of study and training. The young artist is currently pursuing dual majors in Vocal Performance and Bamboo Flute under the talent programme at the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

Anh has also participated in numerous major domestic and international programmes and events, including the 31st SEA Games and Vietnamese tourism promotion programmes in the Czech Republic, Austria and Switzerland. — VNS