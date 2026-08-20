Việt Nam strengthens legal framework to promote AI cooperation and investment

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is developing a risk-based regulatory framework for artificial intelligence, with rules tailored to the potential risks posed by different AI systems.

The approach draws on international practices and is intended to support the development and use of AI without compromising safety or accountability, Nguyễn Khắc Lịch, director general of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence, said at a meeting with representatives of Business Software Alliance (BSA).

AI could generate significant economic and social benefits, but its rapid development also required clear safeguards and effective oversight, Lịch said.

He added that the framework would allow room for AI research, development and adoption while requiring the technology to be deployed responsibly.

The country is also encouraging investment in AI-related research and development, workforce training and infrastructure, including data centres and computing capacity.

These are considered essential to strengthening Việt Nam’s ability to conduct research, master technologies and apply them domestically.

BSA representatives welcomed Việt Nam’s risk-based approach to AI governance and shared international experience in developing and implementing policies concerning AI, data, cloud computing, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

They called for closer consultation on data regulations, noting that technology activities often span multiple sectors and are subject to overlapping rules.

Lịch said the implementation of technology policies could raise issues that required coordination among several government agencies.

Regular, direct dialogue between regulators and relevant stakeholders was therefore essential to identifying problems and resolving obstacles, he said.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides agreed to designate contact points, strengthen information sharing and coordinate their responses to emerging issues.

The cooperation is intended to help shape a legal environment that meets regulatory and safety requirements while supporting investment and innovation. VNS