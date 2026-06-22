Book donation initiative supports overseas Vietnamese communities in Europe

HÀ NỘI — A delegation from the Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) recently paid working visits to the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France and the Embassy of Việt Nam in Italy, donating books and educational materials to support Vietnamese language learning and cultural preservation among overseas Vietnamese communities.

The activities formed part of a working trip to Europe in June 2026 and coincided with celebrations marking the 115th anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh’s first arrival in France (1911–2026).

On June 15 in Paris, France, the VEPH delegation, led by Deputy General Director Nguyễn Chí Bính, visited and held discussions with the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France.

Speaking at the meeting, Bính expressed his appreciation for the Centre’s role in promoting the image, culture and people of Việt Nam to the French public and international audiences. He highlighted the Centre’s contributions to strengthening cultural and educational exchanges, fostering friendship between Việt Nam and France, and serving as a meaningful cultural gathering place for the Vietnamese community in France.

Đinh Ngọc Đức, Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, and the Centre’s staff welcomed the donation of a collection of representative publications from VEPH. The books cover a wide range of topics, including education, Vietnamese literature and culture, with special emphasis on works about the life and legacy of late President Hồ Chí Minh.

The donated publications will be displayed at an exhibition commemorating the 115th anniversary of late President Hồ Chí Minh’s first visit to France. Through the exhibition, the Centre aims to introduce the historical, cultural and educational values of Việt Nam to international audiences and the Vietnamese community in France, while helping to disseminate valuable materials on Hồ Chí Minh’s life, career and thought.

During the visit, the delegation also donated a number of books to the Vietnamese Language Bookshelf at the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France. The initiative is expected to enrich learning resources for overseas Vietnamese and others interested in studying the Vietnamese language and exploring Vietnamese culture.

As part of the working trip, the delegation visited the Embassy of Việt Nam in Italy on June 18. On this occasion, VEPH presented a Community Bookshelf containing a variety of publications on Vietnamese history and culture.

The donated books are expected to supplement educational resources for the Vietnamese community in Italy, particularly young people seeking to improve their Vietnamese language skills, deepen their understanding of national culture, and strengthen their connection with their homeland. — VNS