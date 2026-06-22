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20th National Press Awards

June 22, 2026 - 17:09
123 awards were given to journalists across the country on Sunday night for outstanding stories they did over the past year. National Assembly chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the ceremony in the port city of Hải Phòng.

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