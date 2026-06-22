20th National Press Awards

123 awards were given to journalists across the country on Sunday night for outstanding stories they did over the past year. National Assembly chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended the ceremony in the port city of Hải Phòng.
This is the largest package of infrastructure and social housing projects the capital has ever undertaken, marking an important shift from the stage of preparing mechanisms and policies to the stage of implementation and the realisation of the Government’s major development directions for Hà Nội.
The forum provided an opportunity for the participants to exchange experience, share teaching models and discuss ways to improve Vietnamese language education amid international integration and digital transformation.
Scientists from the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) have successfully developed nanovitexin from mung bean husks, creating a material with significantly enhanced properties compared to conventionally extracted vitexin.
In response to a call from the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) to support community efforts against cholera and Ebola, Việt Nam's Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 7 has donated medical supplies and conducted disease prevention training for teachers and students at Sunshine primary school in Bentiu.
The Huế Central Hospital announced on June 22 that a 41-year-old resident of Mỹ Thương ward in Huế city has made a stable recovery and been discharged after receiving a heart transplant from a brain-dead donor.