Charity market brings relief to disadvantaged patients in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 5,200 essential gift packages were distributed to 300 disadvantaged patients in HCM City during Thủ Đức General Hospital’s 15th zero-đồng market on Sunday.

With the theme "Connecting, Sharing – Giving Hope", the charitable event featured 32 stalls offering a wide range of essential goods, including rice, eggs, condiments, new clothes, fresh food, and bottled water.

Each participating patient received 17 shopping vouchers to select items tailored to their needs, with individual packages valued between VNĐ60,000 (US$2.4) and VNĐ120,000 ($4.7).

The initiative marks the 19th anniversary of the hospital’s establishment (June 28, 2007 - June 28, 2026) and aims to alleviate both financial and emotional burdens for individuals undergoing long-term medical treatment.

Eligible beneficiaries include lonely elderly patients, children with disabilities, low-income households, and primary breadwinners managing chronic illnesses while raising young children.

Dr Vũ Trí Thanh, director of Thủ Đức General Hospital, said the gifts are intended to alleviate life's burdens and instill optimism, giving patients more motivation to overcome their difficulties, feel secure during treatment, and make a speedy recovery.

Alongside the shopping stalls, the event offered complimentary haircuts and recreational games to foster a supportive community environment for patients and their families.

Over its 14 previous editions, it has successfully supported more than 4,800 patients facing exceptional hardships.

The hospital is a first-class specialised medical facility under the city Department of Health, serving nearly 4,000 outpatients daily.

It has achieved major medical milestones, including open-heart surgeries, coronary interventions, and a Platinum Status certification from the World Stroke Organisation (WSO) for excellence in stroke care.

Alongside its clinical advancements, the hospital regularly implements community welfare programmes, including the "Paying Hospital Fees for Strangers" initiative and the "Happiness Station". — VNS