Over 80 per cent of Hà Nội students secure public high school places

HÀ NỘI — According to the municipal Department of Education and Training of Hà Nội City, 102,243 students were admitted to public high schools for the 2026-2027 academic year, accounting for over 80 per cent of all examinees.

This marks a significant improvement in access to public education despite a sharp rise in the number of candidates.

The result reflects the city's sustained efforts to expand school capacity and ease pressure on one of the country's most competitive entrance examinations.

In recent years, Hà Nội has invested heavily in building new schools, upgrading facilities and adding classrooms, particularly in rapidly growing urban areas. Authorities have also adjusted enrolment quotas in line with population changes and actual demand, helping accommodate a larger number of students within the public education system.

The increase in public school admissions comes as the city continues to pursue its goal of ensuring educational opportunities for all lower secondary school graduates.

Alongside public high schools, students have access to a range of alternative pathways, including private schools and vocational education and continuing education centres, allowing families to choose options that best suit students' abilities, interests and future career plans.

For the 2026-2027 academic year, private high schools across the capital have been allocated more than 34,000 enrolment places. Many offer modern facilities, specialised programmes, enhanced foreign language instruction and a variety of experiential learning opportunities.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội's network of 29 vocational education and continuing education centres has been assigned nearly 12,000 enrolment places. Graduates of these programmes receive qualifications equivalent to regular high school diplomas and remain eligible to apply for colleges and universities if they meet admission requirements. — VNS