Soldiers become builders to bring brighter future to borderland children

HÀ NỘI — Amid the scorching summer heat in the highlands of central Huế City, the sounds of construction machinery blend with the bustling working pace.

Hundreds of officers and soldiers from the city's armed forces are working around the clock at the construction site of the A Lưới 4 Boarding Primary and Secondary School for Ethnic Minority Students.

For them, the '60-day campaign' of building the school is not merely a mission to reinforce manpower for the project, but also a journey to bring knowledge and a brighter future to children of ethnic minority communities along the nation’s border areas.

In mid-June, the mountainous district of A Lưới entered the peak of the hot season.

The school is being built in Cưr Xo Hamlet, A Lưới 4 Commune, on an area of nearly five hectares, with the goal of meeting the educational and living needs of students from ethnic minority communities in the border region.

The project carries special significance in improving educational quality and creating better learning conditions for students in remote and mountainous areas.

However, a substantial workload remains while the deadline for completion before the new academic year is rapidly approaching.

In response to this urgent requirement, and following directives from the Ministry of National Defense, Military Region 4 Command, and the Huế City People's Committee, the city’s Military Command and the city’s Border Guard Command launched the '60-Day Campaign' to work together in building the school.

More than 100 officers and soldiers from the city’s armed forces, along with 30 border guards, have been mobilised to support the construction effort.

From site levelling and material transportation to concrete pouring, construction work and site cleanup, all tasks are being carried out with the highest sense of responsibility.

Despite the harsh weather, the soldiers remain dedicated to every assignment. Their uniforms are soaked with sweat, yet none complain about the hardships.

For them, this is not only an assigned duty but also a responsibility toward future generations living in border areas.

Sergeant Trần Văn Kiệt from Battalion 1, Regiment 6 under the Huế City Military Command said every officer and soldier is determined to successfully accomplish the mission and contribute to the project’s early completion so that students can enjoy better learning conditions.

Captain Ngô Văn Lực, deputy political commissar of Battalion 1, Regiment 6, said to ensure the campaign’s effectiveness, participating units thoroughly disseminated the mission objectives and fostered determination among officers and soldiers from the outset.

The unit had continuously encouraged personnel to uphold their youthful spirit and pioneering role, overcome difficulties, and closely coordinated with construction teams to accelerate project progress, he said.

Colonel Lê Hồng Tuyên, deputy political commissar of the Huế City Border Guard Command, instructed all units to maximise their sense of responsibility, ensure both progress and quality of the project, strictly observe discipline and maintain absolute safety for personnel and equipment throughout the mission.

While soldiers are contributing their labour each day to build new classrooms, the ultimate goal in their minds is the future of the highland students who will benefit from this project.

Lieutenant Colonel Quế Việt Thịnh, deputy political commissar of the A Đớt Border Gate Guard Station, said directly participating in the construction of a school was a source of pride for every border guard officer and soldier.

According to Thịnh, every task completed today not only helps improve educational infrastructure but also demonstrates the affection and responsibility of the armed forces towards children of ethnic minority communities.

The vision of a modern, well-equipped school soon coming into operation serves as a powerful motivation for officers and soldiers to overcome all hardships and challenges.

He hopes that his contribution would help students enjoy better learning and living conditions, enabling them to focus on their studies and personal development. It would also be a way to strengthen military-civilian solidarity and support local educational development.

According to the project investor, the participation of military forces has played a crucial role in addressing labour shortages, enabling multiple project components to be carried out simultaneously and accelerating construction progress.

Hồ Hữu Phú, acting deputy director of the Area 2 Construction Investment Project Management Board of Huế City, said the project was entering its final intensive phase. Support from the armed forces had provided additional resources and motivation for both the investor and contractors to complete the project on schedule.

Beyond the construction of a new school, the project would also create greater educational opportunities for children from ethnic minority communities in the border region. Once operational, the school would help improve teaching and learning quality and provide students with a safer and more comprehensive educational environment.

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Đình Quang, deputy head of the Political Department of the Huế City Military Command, said with the spirit of 'swift action, efficiency, and determination to win', all officers and soldiers would focus on the common goal of completing the project on schedule in time for the new academic year. — VNS