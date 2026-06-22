HCM City police smash networks smuggling foreigners in to run online fraud

HCM CITY — Police have dismantled several networks that were smuggling foreign nationals into HCM City to establish online fraud operations, seizing hundreds of computers and mobile phones and charging 26 suspects across eight criminal cases.

Twenty-two task forces, working with specialist units and local police, inspected accommodation establishments and business premises linked to foreign nationals across the city.

During inspections of 1,616 accommodation establishments, police found 160 facilities that had violated regulations on registering temporary residence for foreign nationals and identified 311 foreign nationals implicated in violations relating to immigration, illegal labour, unlawful residence and activities showing signs of breaking the law.

Police uncovered and intercepted multiple groups of foreign nationals using the city as a base to prepare criminal operations, particularly transnational online fraud schemes.

On May 18, 2026, during an administrative inspection of an accommodation establishment in Thuận Giao Ward, authorities found 85 Chinese nationals staying without completing the required registration. Nearly 200 desktop computers, laptops and more than 550 mobile phones, along with numerous other electronic devices, were seized.

Initial investigations established that a number of individuals had been directed from abroad to travel to Việt Nam to scout locations, rent accommodation, install network systems and prepare equipment with the aim of setting up an online fraud operation centre. The suspects had planned to organise training and run fraud activities targeting foreign nationals.

As the investigation expanded, police identified a number of accommodation operators who had allowed foreign nationals to stay on their premises without checking identity documents or completing the required residency registration procedures, including in cases involving illegal entry.

On June 8, police found a group of 83 Chinese nationals gathered at a hotel in Bình Dương Ward, where equipment and devices had been prepared for use in online fraud operations.

On June 17, during a residency check at a house in Hiệp Bình Ward, authorities again found 42 foreign nationals staying in violation of regulations and seized numerous electronic devices and data showing signs of being used in online fraud activities.

Police determined that the groups were operating under a closed model with clearly defined roles, including renting premises, arranging accommodation, installing network systems and managing personnel to support criminal activities.

On the basis of documents and evidence gathered, the Security Investigation Agency of HCM City Police initiated criminal proceedings in multiple cases, prosecuted suspects and placed those implicated in pre-trial detention on charges of "organising for others to remain illegally in Việt Nam" under Article 348 of the Penal Code.

During the enforcement drive, the Security Investigation Agency initiated eight cases involving 26 suspects for organising and brokering illegal residence in Việt Nam for others, including foreign nationals, accommodation operators and intermediaries.

HCM City Police noted that a number of accommodation operators, motivated by profit, had relaxed oversight and helped foreign nationals enter and reside in the country illegally. Such conduct may result in criminal prosecution and severe penalties under the law.

Police advised accommodation establishments, hotels, guesthouses and rental apartments to strictly comply with regulations on managing the residence of foreign nationals, to check identity documents thoroughly and to complete temporary residence registration procedures. Any suspicious activity should be reported promptly to police.

HCM City Police said they would continue to step up screening and management of foreign nationals residing and operating in the city, and would work to identify at an early stage any risks of crime involving foreign elements, particularly high-technology crime and transnational fraud.

Police affirmed they would deal strictly with any organisations or individuals who exploit the city's integration policies, investment environment or tourism sector to organise or facilitate criminal activities, in order to maintain security and public order and build a safe, healthy business environment.

In the context of growing numbers of residents falling victim to fraud networks operating under the guise of "holiday ownership" schemes, HCM City Police have warned the public about increasingly sophisticated methods and called on individuals who have participated in or assisted law-breaking enterprises to turn themselves in and co-operate with investigators at the earliest opportunity to be considered for leniency in accordance with the law. — VNS