For generations, Air Defence Division 365 has guarded the nation’s skies

HÀ NỘI — For nearly six decades, successive generations of officers and soldiers of Air Defence Division 365 under the Ministry of National Defence’s Air Defence and Air Force Service have consistently fulfilled their missions with distinction.

The missions ranged from the fiery anti-aircraft gun positions defending Hàm Rồng and Phủ Lạng Thương bridges during the resistance war against the US to the modern radar stations and missile sites that stand watch over the nation’s skies today.

Established on June 21, 1966, when the resistance war against the US had entered a critical phase, the division's mission was to protect key strategic targets in the northeastern region of the country.

Just over a month after its founding, the unit entered its first combat operations.

On August 7, 1966, the division’s missile and anti-aircraft artillery forces coordinated in battle, contributing to the downing of numerous American aircraft and laying the foundation for its enduring tradition of 'going into battle and emerging victorious'.

Throughout the years of fierce warfare, officers and soldiers of the division were deployed to many of the most important battlefields, directly defending strategic targets in the northern region and participating in major national military campaigns.

The division’s history is marked by extraordinary achievements.

It conducted more than 1,200 combat engagements, shooting down 464 enemy aircraft, including 12 B-52 strategic bombers.

Thousands of officers and soldiers distinguished themselves on battlefields across the country.

Those achievements, however, came at a tremendous cost, with 1,383 officers and soldiers of the division making the ultimate sacrifice.

Colonel Vũ Xuân Yên, secretary of the Division’s Party Committee and Political Commissar, said that successive generations of officers and soldiers had overcome immense hardships and sacrifices over six decades of development, using their determination, intellect and courage to attain remarkable victories.

“Those achievements were forged through the blood, sweat and sacrifice of previous generations and have shaped the glorious traditions of the division,” he said.

They are an invaluable spiritual asset and a precious source of experience passed down to today’s soldiers and future generations.

Today, historical artefacts and photographs preserved in the division’s traditional hall continue to serve as vivid reminders of a heroic era.

According to First Lieutenant Hoàng Ngọc Minh, a publicity and education assistant officer in the division, the unit has continued a tradition of educating its members in addition to displaying historical artefacts and documents.

Exchange programmes and thematic activities focusing on different historical periods are regularly organised to help troops gain a deeper understanding of the achievements of previous generations.

Through these educational activities, the spirit of learning, self-discipline and sense of responsibility among officers and soldiers have improved. Personnel have become increasingly proactive and accountable in carrying out their assigned duties.

Corporal Lý Việt Hoàng, a gunner with Company 32 of the division’s Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment 228, expressed his pride and gratitude.

“We are immensely proud of and grateful for the sacrifices made by previous generations for the independence and freedom of the nation,” he said.

Their example inspires every officer and soldier to strive for excellence in training and fulfil all assigned tasks, carrying forward the proud legacy of the heroic division into the new era, Hoàng added.

Sharing the same sentiment, Private Nguyễn Văn Thạch of Company 2, Battalion 10 under the Division’s Staff Office said it was a great honour to study and serve in a division with such a distinguished tradition.

“Fully aware of our responsibility to uphold the division’s glorious history, we are determined to study hard, train diligently and continue writing the heroic chapters that previous generations worked so hard to create,” he said.

Guarding the sky in a new era

In peacetime, the responsibility of protecting the nation’s northern and northeastern airspace remains the division’s foremost priority.

Yên said the rapid development of science and technology, the emergence of new forms of warfare involving high-tech weapons, along with electronic warfare, cyber warfare and non-traditional security threats had placed increasingly demanding requirements on air defence forces.

This required every officer and soldier to possess strong political resolve, a high level of determination and mastery of modern weapons and equipment, while maintaining constant combat readiness to ensure the nation is never caught off guard by any aerial threat, he said.

To meet these demands, the division’s Party Committee and command have focused on building a revolutionary, elite and modern force, while placing great emphasis on political and ideological education to strengthen awareness, responsibility and determination among personnel, according to Yên.

The division has maintained a strict duty roster and combat readiness.

Combat readiness rates across its missile, radar and anti-aircraft artillery units have consistently reached 100 per cent.

More than 40,800 radar operating missions have been conducted, with a 100 per cent target detection, tracking and reporting rate, ensuring no targets were missed and no false alarms occurred.

At Regiment 228, the heroic tradition continues to serve as a powerful source of motivation.

Lieutenant Colonel Đỗ Đức Mình, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the regiment, said all personnel remained deeply mindful of the proud traditions established by previous generations.

“We regard this heritage as the foundation for strengthening our resolve, improving our mastery of weapons and equipment, enhancing combat readiness and building a comprehensively strong unit capable of firmly defending the nation’s skies,” he said.

At missile sites, training is conducted in a rigorous and methodical manner.

For those directly involved in combat duties, every second is critical.

According to First Lieutenant Trần Đức Duy, commander of a control vehicle in Battalion 124, whenever an unidentified flying object is detected, the unit immediately cross-checks flight plans, raises combat readiness levels and deploys all forces to their designated positions.

“The most important factors are speed, accuracy and timely action. Every officer and soldier must maintain close tracking of targets, never lose contact and remain ready to respond to any situation in accordance with operational plans,” he said.

Alongside training and combat readiness tasks, the division has also intensified efforts to strengthen discipline, advance digital transformation, promote technical innovations and improve logistics and technical support.

For many consecutive years, the division and its subordinate units have earned the title of 'Excellent Training Unit' and achieved high rankings in competitions, exercises and military drills organised by the Air Defence and Air Force Service and the entire armed forces. — VNS