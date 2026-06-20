Việt Nam, Japan strengthen cooperation on intellectual property protection

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Japan are stepping up cooperation on intellectual property (IP) protection, anti-counterfeit efforts and consumer rights protection, as the two countries seek to enhance enforcement amid increasingly complex violations in both traditional and online markets.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade held a working session with the Japan Patent Office (JPO) on June 20 to review the implementation of cooperation programmes on IP protection and enforcement, combating counterfeit goods and protecting consumers.

The two sides reviewed the implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on IP protection and enforcement signed in 2021 between the JPO and Việt Nam's former General Department of Market Surveillance, now the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development.

They also assessed progress in carrying out an MoU signed on December 20, 2024, between the Vietnamese agency and the International Intellectual Property Protection Forum (IIPPF) of Japan, and another signed on March 5, 2026, involving the agency, the IIPPF and e-commerce platforms.

At the meeting, Director of the agency Trần Hữu Linh said the Vietnamese Government has been implementing a range of measures to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights. Following directions from the Prime Minister, market surveillance forces have launched a nationwide crackdown on violations, uncovering and handling thousands of cases in just over a month.

According to Linh, the campaign will continue through the end of 2026 and will be accompanied by efforts to improve mechanisms and policies aimed at enhancing IP protection and preventing counterfeit and infringing goods from circulating in the market.

A key focus of discussions was the implementation of cooperation agreements between the agency, the IIPPF and major e-commerce platforms operating in Việt Nam.

Against the backdrop of increasingly sophisticated IP infringements in the digital marketplace, both sides underscored the importance of establishing direct coordination mechanisms among regulators, rights holders and e-commerce platforms.

Under the cooperation framework, a notice-and-takedown mechanism for products suspected of violating intellectual property rights has been identified as a core tool to enable faster and more effective enforcement.

Linh said that over the past two months, e-commerce platforms, acting on requests from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, had removed thousands of products suspected of infringing intellectual property rights and taken action against around 2,000 violating seller accounts, including those involving Japanese brands.

Beyond the online environment, inspections have also uncovered numerous cases involving counterfeit goods and IP infringements affecting well-known Japanese brands such as Honda, Yamaha and Panasonic, as well as various components, spare parts and consumer products.

The cases reflect the strong presence and popularity of Japanese brands in Việt Nam while highlighting the need for closer cooperation between enforcement agencies and the business community to foster a transparent and healthy business environment and better protect consumers, he said.

JPO Commissioner Kasai Yasuyuki commended the effective cooperation between the Vietnamese department and Japanese enterprises in protecting intellectual property rights.

He also praised the efforts of the Vietnamese Government and market surveillance authorities in the recent nationwide enforcement campaign, noting that the large number of violations detected and handled demonstrated Việt Nam's strong commitment to building a transparent, safe and IP-respecting business environment.

Kasai expressed his hope of receiving regular updates on enforcement outcomes to share with Japanese businesses and international partners. He also proposed that the two sides consider organising joint activities in early 2027 to promote the Việt Nam–Japan cooperation model in combating counterfeit goods and protecting intellectual property rights.

Linh affirmed that stronger cooperation with the JPO and the Japanese business community would not only help protect the intellectual property rights of Japanese brands in Việt Nam but also contribute to building a healthier business environment, safeguarding consumers, enhancing business competitiveness and strengthening the credibility of the Vietnamese market in the process of international integration.

The two sides agreed to continue advancing cooperation under the signed agreements, strengthen information exchange, enhance enforcement capacity and develop new initiatives to improve the fight against counterfeit goods and intellectual property infringements in the coming years. — VNA/VNS