FV Hospital ranked among Asia-Pacific’s best specialised hospitals

HCM CITY — FV Hospital in HCM City has been named in the Best Specialized Hospitals Asia-Pacific 2026 ranking published by Newsweek in partnership with global data research firm Statista.

This marks the first year Việt Nam has been included in the ranking, reflecting the growing international recognition of the country’s healthcare sector.

Selected from more than 3,500 hospitals across 11 Asia-Pacific countries and territories, FV is among the 311 hospitals recognised this year. The hospital was ranked in four specialities: cardiology & interventional cardiology, gastroenterology & hepatology, neurology, and pulmonology, making it one of the most prominently represented Vietnamese hospitals in the 2026 ranking.

In southern Việt Nam, only FV Hospital and Chợ Rẫy Hospital were included in this year’s ranking.

FV’s cardiology & interventional cardiology department is known for managing complex cardiovascular cases and acute myocardial infarction referrals from across the region, while pioneering advanced technologies and procedures such as transcatheter aortic valve implantation, intravascular lithotripsy, AI-powered 3Mensio software for cardiovascular intervention planning, and next-generation leadless pacemaker implantation.

Its neurology department is particularly recognised for its multidisciplinary approach to emergency stroke management, treatment, and post-stroke rehabilitation. The department also works closely with neurosurgery and spine surgery specialists, utilising advanced neuronavigation systems to improve precision in the treatment of complex brain and spinal disorders while maximising neurological function preservation.

In gastroenterology & hepatology, specialists use AI-integrated Olympus X1 endoscopy and capsule endoscopy systems to support the early diagnosis and effective treatment of gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary and pancreatic diseases.

The department offers modern solutions such as transarterial embolization for liver cancer and surgery using the da Vinci Xi robotic system.

FV’s pulmonology department specialises in complex respiratory diseases, including COPD, severe asthma and lung cancer.

Beyond clinical services, the hospital serves as a hub for international medical collaboration, regularly hosting scientific conferences and professional exchanges with experts from France, the US, Japan, Singapore and other countries.

Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon, Chief Executive Officer of FV Hospital, said: “FV’s recognition in four specialities in the very first year that Việt Nam was included in the Best Specialized Hospitals Asia-Pacific ranking reflects the success of the comprehensive clinical excellence strategy that we have pursued consistently over many years.

"This achievement is not only a testament to the dedication of our physicians and healthcare professionals, but also reflects FV’s commitment to providing international-standard healthcare services to patients in Việt Nam.” — VNS