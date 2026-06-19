Embassies, international organisations celebrate 35 years of Việt Nam News

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam News celebrated the 35th anniversary of its first issue on June 17, 2026. To mark the milestone, the outlet received numerous congratulatory messages from diplomatic missions and international organisations across Việt Nam.

Shortly after attending the anniversary ceremony, the EU Ambassador to Việt Nam, Julien Guerrier, shared a tribute on the Delegation’s official Facebook page "Many congratulations to Việt Nam News on its 35th anniversary! As EU-Vietnam relations continue to evolve along an exciting, future-oriented path, we deeply appreciate the support of Việt Nam News in building bridges and promoting mutual understanding between our two sides. Here’s to many more years of dedication to journalistic excellence!"

Meanwhile, the Canadian Embassy in Việt Nam extended its congratulations to Việt Nam News, stating: “As Vietnam’s first English-language news publication, you have played an important role in keeping readers in Vietnam and around the world informed. Wishing you continued success in the years ahead.”

On this special occasion, UNDP in Việt Nam also expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the journalists and staff of the newspaper. Marking the milestone, UNDP Resident Representative in Việt Nam, Ramla Khalidi, reflected on a moving story from Ship with Paper Sails – Story of a Hanoi Newsman, the memoir of the late Nguyễn Công Khuyến, the first Editor-in-Chief. In the book, Khuyến recalled that the newspaper’s first PC was a gift from UNDP, describing how journalists would eagerly take turns exploring the new technology for hours on end.

“It is a wonderful anecdote that captures the curiosity, determination and openness to innovation that helped shape the newspaper’s early years. For UNDP, it is also a warm reminder of our long-standing partnership with Viet Nam and the institutions that have contributed to the country’s development over the past decades,” said Khalidi.

On its official Facebook page, the Embassy of Italy in Hà Nội conveyed its congratulations to Việt Nam News on reaching this important milestone. The newspaper was honoured to welcome Ambassador Marco della Seta to its June 17 celebrations, alongside representatives from the embassies of Canada, Cuba, India, and Indonesia, the EU Delegation, South Korea and international organisations including the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Embassy’s post noted: “Since the publication of its first issue on 17 June 1991, the newspaper has become an important bridge between the country and the international public, helping to share Viet Nam’s history and future prospects with the world.”

On June 18, the World Bank and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) took to social media to congratulate Việt Nam News on its 35th anniversary.

In a post on the World Bank Vietnam’s official Facebook page, Mariam J. Sherman, World Bank Country Director for Vietnam, Cambodia, and Lao PDR, highlighted the publication’s vital role.

Speaking at the anniversary ceremony, Sherman remarked, “Việt Nam News holds a special place for many of us in the international community. As the leading English-language outlet, it has long been our window into the conversations shaping this country—often our first read of the morning and our clearest signal of what mattered that day.”

Similarly, the JICA Vietnam Office shared that Chief Representative Kobayashi Yosuke attended the June 17 ceremony marking 35 years since the paper’s first issue (1991–2026). JICA emphasised that communication is a "vital factor" in disseminating the values of development cooperation.

The agency expressed its high regard for the contributions of Việt Nam News and Law (following the merger of Việt Nam News and Vietnam Law and Legal Forum in March 2025) in documenting Việt Nam’s socio-economic progress. JICA noted the outlet’s success in highlighting international cooperation, promoting sustainable development, and fostering mutual understanding between Việt Nam and its global partners, including Japan. VNS