US physicist hosts student talk on topological waves

GIA LAI - The International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) on Thursday hosted a public talk by Prof. Brad Marston, Professor of Physics at Brown University (USA) and President of the American Physical Society (APS), titled “Topological Waves in Earth’s Fluids and Beyond.”

The event attracted nearly 200 participants both in-person and online, including students from Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted and, Chu Văn An High School for the Gifted in Gia Lai Province, and Lương Văn Chánh High School for the Gifted in Đắk Lắk Province, alongside university students, PhD candidates in physics and astrophysics, and a large number of science enthusiasts.

In his presentation, Prof. Marston introduced a burgeoning research field currently gaining traction in the international physics community: the emergence of topological phenomena in Earth’s atmosphere and oceans. While the concepts of symmetry and topology have long played a vital role in modern physics—particularly in the study of quantum materials and topological insulators—it is only in recent years that these principles have been discovered to have deep connections with Earth's fluid dynamics.

According to Prof. Marston, Earth's rotation breaks time-reversal symmetry, leading to the formation of equatorial Kelvin and Yanai waves as topologically protected edge states. This finding opens a new approach to studying atmospheric and oceanographic phenomena, while demonstrating a profound connection between condensed matter physics and Earth sciences.

Notably, Kelvin waves in the Pacific Ocean are a critical component of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), one of the most influential climate oscillations affecting global weather patterns on multi-year timescales. This suggests that topological concepts, which are typically studied in fundamental physics, can play a vital role in gaining a deeper understanding of Earth's climate system.

Furthermore, Prof. Marston introduced his team's latest research on the direct observation of topological quantities in Earth's stratosphere. He also highlighted ongoing experiments at UCLA’s Basic Plasma Science Facility (BaPSF) aimed at identifying topological waves in magnetised plasma. Scientists predict that similar phenomena may occur not only on Earth but also across the Solar System and in various other astrophysical environments.

Through the pioneering research shared, attendees had the opportunity to explore new trends in modern physics, gaining a deeper understanding of the link between fundamental science and practical issues such as climate and the environment. The event served as a catalyst for inspiration, fueled by the spirit of scientific discovery and creativity. It also facilitated direct interaction between students, young researchers, and Prof. Marston, one of the world’s leading scientists in the field, thereby broadening their horizons on contemporary science and igniting a passion for research in the younger generation.

Notably, the participation of Prof. Marston in his capacity as the current President of APS further underscores the strong bond between ICISE and the international physics community. This connection recalls a significant milestone: at an APS Meeting in Atlanta, Prof. Trần Thanh Vân—Chairman of "Rencontres du Vietnam" and Director of ICISE—was awarded the 2011 Tate Medal by the American Institute of Physics (AIP) in recognition of his outstanding contributions to fostering international cooperation and leadership in physics. He remains one of only three Asian scientists to have been honored with this prestigious award.

“Organising public talks featuring prestigious international scientists has become a hallmark activity of the ICISE center. Whenever the center hosts distinguished scholars for research or conferences, it strives to create spaces for open dialogue,” said Dr. Trần Thanh Sơn, Vice Director of ICISE.

“These efforts ensure that the community, particularly students and science enthusiasts, can directly access cutting-edge scientific knowledge in an approachable manner while being moved by the inspiring stories behind the scientists' research journeys.”

Over the years, the ICISE has organised numerous public talks in Quy Nhơn, Gia Lai and throughout the country, spanning from specialised high schools and the ExploraScience Center (Quy Nhơn) to the National Innovation Center (NIC) and major universities in Hà Nội, Huế, Đà Lạt, and Hồ Chí Minh City. These activities contribute to spreading a love for science while nurturing critical thinking, a spirit of discovery, and a passion for creativity within the community. VNS