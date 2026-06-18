Việt Nam’s IPv6 rate hits 67.68%, ranks second in ASEAN

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s adoption rate for IPv6, the next-generation internet protocol, has climbed to 67.68 per cent, placing the country second in ASEAN and seventh in the world, according to data presented at a conference reviewing the 2021-25 IPv6 for Gov Programme held in HCM City on Thursday.

The country now sits among the global front-runners in the shift to IPv6, outpacing many far larger economies, with 95 million broadband subscribers actively using IPv6 services.

After spending its early years absorbing international best practice, Việt Nam has, over the past half-decade, become a case study for other countries keen to learn from its nationwide rollout.

The migration to IPv6 has turned into a necessity. IPv6 and IPv6+ are now seen as critical to the internet’s future and the delivery of new digital services, as well as the bedrock for digital infrastructure, e-government, and national digital transformation.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Phạm Đức Long said the Internet is entering a new phase where IPv6 is no longer just a technical checkbox but a core platform for national digital infrastructure, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing, and next-generation digital services. Pushing ahead with IPv6 and moving to IPv6-only networks is a long-term strategic task tied to building a modern, autonomous, secure, and sustainable national digital backbone, he said.

Việt Nam spotted the importance of IPv6 early and has stuck to a national roadmap without interruption since 2008. The nationwide implementation of the programme to promote and support the shift to IPv6 for government agencies for the 2021-25 period (IPv6 for Gov Programme) has created a strong impetus for Việt Nam's Internet development the IPv6 transition process, with a host of government information systems, portals, digital platforms, and online public services now running stably on the protocol.

The programme has also prompted a discernible shift in mindset and action across ministries, agencies and local authorities, gradually fostering a broad IPv6 ecosystem in the public sector. So far, 86 per cent of ministries, agencies and localities have switched on IPv6 for their web and public service portals, while 73 per cent have built networks using independent IP/ASN resources and deployed the protocol in their data centres.

The migration to IPv6 has proceeded in tandem with the modernisation and restructuring of network infrastructure to buttress national digital ambitions.

As the world edges towards IPv6-only environments and the slow phasing out of IPv4, Việt Nam is entering a new chapter. In response, the Ministry of Science and Technology has unveiled a national IPv6-only transition programme for 2026-30, designed to push comprehensive adoption and construct a synchronous, modern digital and internet infrastructure.

The key goal for 2026-30 is to lift IPv6 adoption to about 90-100 per cent across the country’s Internet ecosystem, progressively phase out IPv4, and keep Việt Nam among the world’s top 10-20 in IPv6 transition.

IPv6 addresses were first introduced in Việt Nam in 2004 by the Việt Nam Internet Network Information Centre (VNNIC) under the Ministry of Information and Communications (now the Ministry of Science and Technology). — VNA/VNS