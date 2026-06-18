A milestone 35 years in the making

From its first issue published in 1991, Việt Nam News has grown into a trusted bridge between Việt Nam and the world. As the newspaper marks its 35th anniversary, senior officials, partners, and generations of reporters, editors and staff came together to honour its remarkable journey.
"Within newsrooms, every story should be treated as an information product with clearly defined objectives. Regardless of format or platform, all content must adhere to the same standards: accuracy, humanity, verification and accountability."
Four people, including a Chinese national, have been charged after investigators said they uncovered preparations to relocate a Cambodia-based scam centre across the border and shut it down before it opened.
Cà Mau Province is tightening controls on fishing activities, expanding digital monitoring and strengthening public awareness campaigns as it seeks to eliminate illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing and develop a sustainable fisheries sector.
From greenhouse grown melons cultivated by small farmers to hydroponic vegetable farms operated by young entrepreneurs, high-tech agriculture is steadily reshaping production across Vĩnh Long Province.
HCM City’s expanding urban railway network is shifting from a standard public transport scheme into a strategic catalyst designed to entirely restructure the southern metropolis’s urban space over the coming decades.