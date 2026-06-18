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A milestone 35 years in the making

June 18, 2026 - 18:30
From its first issue published in 1991, Việt Nam News has grown into a trusted bridge between Việt Nam and the world. As the newspaper marks its 35th anniversary, senior officials, partners, and generations of reporters, editors and staff came together to honour its remarkable journey.

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Society

35 years. One journey.

From a four-page newspaper in 1991 to a multimedia newsroom reaching readers around the world, Việt Nam News has remained committed to one mission: bringing Việt Nam to the world.

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