Ministry of Construction identifies tasks of developing strategic technologies for hi-speed rail

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Construction has set tasks of developing strategic technology in hi-speed rails and urban railways.

In the conference of the council of determining the task of developing strategic technology in the field of high-speed rail and urban rail held on Thursday, Minister Trần Hồng Minh, the council’s chairman, said that strategic technology research in the railway sector is a particularly important political task.

This is the premise to gradually master the foundation technology and core technology of the railway sector, from which the country's internal capacity to develop the railway industry will not depend on foreign countries.

The minister proposed that, after identifying the strategic tasks, clarifying their necessity and receiving approval, a detailed and specific implementation outline must be developed regarding the responsibilities of the presiding and participating units; products of tasks, roadmaps, and funds to control progress and quality.

At the same time, it is necessary to identify breakthrough science and technology and innovation tasks for implementation, contributing to the development of the railway industrial ecosystem.

In the meeting, the relevant units also proposed tasks to meet the goals of technology mastery and localisation rate according to the National Assembly’s resolutions on investment policy of the high-speed railway project on the North - South axis, and on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies, especially to develop the urban railway network system in Hà Nội and HCM City.

Tasks must have specific, tangible products such as supplies and replacement equipment, meeting practical needs during the operation, exploitation and maintenance of high-speed railways, urban railways, Minh said.

They must be consistent with the production capacity of domestic enterprises, to ensure feasibility, the minister said.

There needs to be close coordination between State management agencies, universities, research institutes and businesses, clearly defining the responsibilities and work content of the presiding unit and each coordinating unit, he said.

After review and evaluation, the council has identified a list of eight strategic technology development tasks in the field of high-speed railways and urban railways in Việt Nam to report to competent authorities for approval.

Accordingly, there are the following tasks of research and master the technology of producing rails and rail connection accessories; research and development of track structure systems for high-speed railways; and research, develop and master material technology, soft soil treatment of roadbeds and construction transition areas for high-speed railways - ensuring long-term subsidence control, route geometry stability and operational safety.

Along with that is the task of research and development of 5G network for high-speed railways; research and development of the CBI computer interlock system; research, design and manufacture a number of core assemblies and details to serve the localisation of Việt Nam's railway industry; research, design and manufacture special train carriages according to STANAG 4569 standards; establishing a key laboratory serving strategic technology for high-speed railways and urban railways. — VNS