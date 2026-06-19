National Press Festival 2026 opens in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — The National Press Festival 2026 officially opened in the northern port city of Hải Phòng on Friday under the theme "Vietnamese Journalism – Loyalty, Creativity, Responsibility in the New Era", drawing around 1,000 delegates from across the country.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Trịnh Văn Quyết, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, highlighted the proud tradition of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press, which has remained closely aligned with the Party’s cause and the nation’s struggle for national independence, protection and development over more than a century.

He noted that the country’s media sector has undergone significant transformation in recent years, actively streamlining its organisational structure and accelerating digital transformation. Many press agencies have quickly stabilised operations following restructuring, adopted smarter and more efficient models and embraced modern technologies. As a result, a more professional, dynamic and modern press landscape is steadily taking shape.

According to Quyết, the festival’s theme reflects the pressing requirements of the times. Loyalty is the foundation, creativity is the path, and responsibility is the destination, he said, stressing that while digital technology, artificial intelligence (AI), social media and cross-border platforms are reshaping global communications, the core mission and ideals of Việt Nam’s revolutionary journalism remain unchanged.

He called on journalists nationwide to stay close to reality, uphold the Party characteristic and people-centred orientation of the press, remain absolutely loyal to the Fatherland and the revolutionary cause, and continuously innovate and master new technologies.

Press agencies, he added, must serve as strongholds in safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation, countering false and hostile information, and effectively communicating the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and other strategic resolutions.

Vietnamese journalism should not only reflect social developments but also help guide them in a positive direction. Each journalistic work should inspire, educate and foster public consensus while encouraging innovation, aspiration and determination in pursuit of the nation’s development goals and vision of prosperity and happiness, he stressed.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Lê Quốc Minh, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of its Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation, Editor-in-Chief of Nhân Dân Newspaper, and Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association, described the festival as a major event marking the 101st anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21,2026).

He said the event offers a comprehensive and vivid panorama of the country’s press development, featuring 87 exhibition booths from journalists’ associations, local press organisations and journalism training and research institutions nationwide.

A key highlight is the central exhibition area, designed as a journey connecting tradition and the future. Through photographs, archival materials, artefacts and advanced presentation technologies, visitors can trace the development of Việt Nam’s revolutionary press while gaining insights into the challenges and opportunities facing journalism in the new era.

The festival also hosts the National Journalism Forum with 11 in-depth discussion sessions covering media restructuring, the role of journalism in safeguarding the Party’s ideological foundation, media support for business development, and the application and governance of AI in Vietnamese newsrooms.

A wide range of accompanying activities, including a singing competition for journalists with participation from domestic and international media professionals from Laos, Thailand and Cambodia, visits to relic sites, and press awards, are expected to make the event an innovative, engaging and practical gathering for the journalism community.

Lê Ngọc Châu, member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Hải Phòng Party Committee, highlighted the city’s socio-economic achievements and expressed his hope for continued support from media organisations and journalists in promoting public trust, social consensus and development aspirations. He affirmed the city’s commitment to facilitating media activities and ensuring timely access to information, contributing to Hải Phòng’s sustainable development. — VNA/VNS